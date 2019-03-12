Liverpool suffer body blow in hope of landing perfect Van Dijk partner

Liverpool look certain to miss out on the chance of signing Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt, who looks ever more likely to head to Barcelona this summer.

The Catalan giants are said to have made signing the Holland international their ‘No 1 priority’ this summer, with the defender keen on the move despite strong links to an Anfield switch.

The report in Mundo Deportivo claims that de Ligt wants to join teammate Frenkie de Jong at the Nou Camp, after the midfielder agreed a £65million deal to head to Spain at the end of the season.

De Ligt is considered to be the next hottest prospect in Erik ten Hag’s team and Ajax appear to be resigned to losing the player before his contract comes to an end in June 2021.

The 19-year-old had hinted at a move to Merseyside last week, where he could team up with compatriot Virgil van Dijk and form Liverpool’s central defensive partnership for years to come. Indeed, when speaking recently he admitted that playing more regularly with Van Dijk would only enhance his development. “Virgil is a player who has experience in the top leagues,” De Ligt told Omnisport.

“Of course you want to learn from him. It’s very useful to play next to him in the Dutch team. “It could happen [joining Liverpool]. He plays for Liverpool. A nice club. “But I’m not focused on this. I focus on Ajax. And then I will see where I will end up.” Despite those comments, however, Calciomercato reports that De Ligt has now firmly settled on joining Barcelona.

