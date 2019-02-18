Liverpool suffer huge injury scare as star forward missing from training

A late fitness worry has emerged for Liverpool ahead of their Champions League last 16 clash against Bayern Munich, reports claim.

Jurgen Klopp delivered an update on his squad during the pre-match press conference by revealing that Georginio Wijnaldum – one of Liverpool’s most consistent players this season – looked to be in contention for the game at Anfield. Wijnamldum had emerged as a doubt for the first leg at Anfield after suffering with a bout of illness, however,Klopp fully expects the former Newcastle man to feature after he trained with the club on Monday morning. There is also hope that Xherdan Shaqiri and, arguably more importantly, Dejan Lovren could also also play a part. A return from a hamstring injury remains a possibility for Lovren, while the Reds will assess Shaqiri in the final hours before the game.

According to This is Anfield and others, Roberto Firmino was absent from training on Monday afternoon, as was the aforementioned Lovren.

It is as of yet unclear whether Liverpool’s No. 9 will miss the clash, especially given that Klopp did not mention anything during his press conference.

Shaqiri could as a result take Firmino’s place in the side if he is not able to play, with Mo Salah shifting into the centre-forward role. Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge are also possible options to start up top for Klopp.

