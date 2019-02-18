Liverpool suffer huge injury scare as star forward missing from training
A late fitness worry has emerged for Liverpool ahead of their Champions League last 16 clash against Bayern Munich, reports claim.
According to This is Anfield and others, Roberto Firmino was absent from training on Monday afternoon, as was the aforementioned Lovren.
It is as of yet unclear whether Liverpool’s No. 9 will miss the clash, especially given that Klopp did not mention anything during his press conference.
Shaqiri could as a result take Firmino’s place in the side if he is not able to play, with Mo Salah shifting into the centre-forward role. Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge are also possible options to start up top for Klopp.
