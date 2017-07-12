Klopp explains Liverpool’s no-risk strategy over Mane fitness

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has suffered a setback due to injury and is set to miss the Asian leg of the Reds’ pre-season tour.

The Senegalese international has been out of action since April due to a knee injury picked up against local rivals Everton, and won’t travel to Hong Kong with the rest of the first-team squad.

The Reds are due to take on Crystal Palace next Wednesday, and either Leicester or West Brom the following Saturday as preparations for the new season get into full-swing.

Mane is likely to be available when the Merseyside club travel to Germany at the end of July to face Hertha Berlin and take part in the Audi Cup at the Allianz Arena.

According to his manager Jurgen Klopp, the winger has started training as he nears a return to action.

Klopp told the club’s official website: “On Tuesday morning he was part of the running, so he is first-team training if you want and that looked really good.

“I think he is getting better, but it is how it is after a long time – you need to build a little bit of muscle again in the quad and thigh, which is important.

“There is no risk with him because he is a naturally fit boy and in the moment when he can start to be a real part of the sessions, he will then immediately be fit again.

“We have not all the time in the world, but we have time and we will use it.”