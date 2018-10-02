Liverpool summer signing reveals why he almost rejected Anfield move

Liverpool summer signing Alisson admits he “cried for a long time” when he left Roma and almost rejected a move to Anfield.

Alisson became the most expensive goalkeeper in football history when he joined the Reds for £56million, although that title was lost when Kepa Arrizabalaga moved to Chelsea.

But the Brazilian stopper remains one of Europe’s top keepers, a reputation he built during his time at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

The 26-year-old spent just two years in Italy but admitted that life in Rome made such an impact on him that he considered rejecting a move to the Premier League to stay instead, with Philippe Coutinho persuading him it was the right move to make.

“Leaving Rome was difficult, I cried for a long time and my wife did too,” Alisson told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It’s right to be honest, I made a professional choice. I made a step forward in my career and Roma got a big fee.

“I decided with my head to go to Liverpool, but my heart was full of tears. I spent two special years in Rome, my daughter was born there and I have many friends there, even outside of football.

“There were many times that I’d just walk around the city at night. The Trevi fountain is a beautiful sight at night, but my favourite place is the Colosseum, you can breathe the history.

“[Staying in Rome] went through my mind a lot because I was so happy in Rome, but when a player decides where to play, it’s a much bigger discussion.

“I have big ambitions, so do Liverpool, and now I’m in the most important league in the world.

“Serie A isn’t far from the Premier League though, it’s just different, less intense.

“But I learned a lot in Italy thanks to the goalkeeper coach Marco Savorani, who was crucial for the growth of me and Szczesny.

“He’s one of the most important people in my life, he helped me both on and off the pitch.

“Juve’s dominance is based on finances, in the Premier League everyone buys big players but in Serie A unfortunately that’s not the case.”

