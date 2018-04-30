Liverpool superstar slams Egyptian FA over image rights dispute

Mohamed Salah has hit out at the Egyptian FA over a dispute concerning his image rights.

Salah has been left frustrated in his bid to resolve a situation whereby his image features on Egypt’s official team plane for the upcoming World Cup.

The plane is being provided by official sponsor ‘WE’, but Salah already has an individual sponsorship deal with rival telecommunications company Vodafone.

The Egyptian FA have thus far refused to remove the image, this despite Salah’s best efforts.

‘Unfortunately the way it is being dealt with is very insulting. I was hoping the interaction would be classier than this,’ Salah tweeted.

‘We were promised a solution and God willing the issue is on its way to being resolved.’

Salah’s agent, Remy Abbas, also weighed in on the situation.

We have not even been contacted for a resolution! Nothing! Complete silence! What's the plan?! We just see more and more billboards and ads coming out which we have never authorised! What effect do they think this is having? A good one?! Anyway, time is of the essence… — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) April 28, 2018

Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sports Khaled Abd Elaziz later stated that ‘an agreement has been reached’ with the Egyptian FA ‘to carry out all the requests’ made by Salah.

‘I affirm that we will all stand beside him to implement all the contracts he signed in England, so that he does not face any problems,’ he added.