Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool ‘sure’ to sign midfielder after reviving interest in two targets; Tottenham seriously consider Chelsea raid

It has been revealed who Liverpool will turn to after missing out on Moises Caciedo, while Tottenham are tempted to bid for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, according to Tuesday’s European transfer gossip.

LIVERPOOL LOOK BACK TO KONE AND THURAM

Liverpool are still tracking Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone and Nice’s Khephren Thuram after missing out on Moises Caicedo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Caicedo has completed his British record move from Brighton to Chelsea, despite Liverpool recently having a bid accepted for the Ecuador international. It means there is still a void to fill in defensive midfield for Jurgen Klopp’s side, especially with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia on his way to Chelsea too.

And Romano has now confirmed he is ‘sure’ that Liverpool are about to strengthen their midfield further – by turning back to two targets who were on their radar earlier this summer.

French pair Kouadio Kone and Thuram are the targets in question, with the former particularly one to keep an eye on after recovering from a recent injury (while the latter has previously been tipped to spend one more season at his current club).

Romano wrote for Caught Offside: “Liverpool will now move on to different targets. They keep following both Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone as they did earlier in the summer, but let’s see who they will ‘attack’ now.

“Of course they will try to limit leaks as it created an issue with the Caicedo deal and same with Lavia. It’s an open race for Liverpool in midfield, but for sure they will sign at least one new player in that position.”

Liverpool have already added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to their midfield this summer. However, numerically, they are down on last season after the exits of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo and Fabio Carvalho.

Neither Mac Allister nor Szoboszlai are a natural fit to replace Fabinho in the holding midfield role, even if the former did operate in that territory during their Premier League opener against Chelsea.

Last season, both Thuram and Kone played more frequently in box-to-box than holding midfield roles, but they did sometimes sit in the deeper position – especially Thuram.

Meanwhile, Romano has also revealed that Brighton will need to raise their €17m (£14.6m) offer to €30m (£25.8m) to sign Carlos Baleba from Lille as their Caicedo replacement.

SPURS LOOK AT LUKAKU TRANSFER

Tottenham are giving serious consideration to a bid for Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea’s asking price will be in the region of €45m (£38.7m). (Calciomercato)

However, Spurs might be put off by the asking price above €30m for Gent striker Gift Orban. (Het Nieuwsblad)

AC Milan have contacted Chelsea about a loan deal for Armando Broja, which has not yet been met with a positive response. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Man Utd are waiting to finalise some sales before swooping for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in a €30m deal. (La Repubblica)

Besiktas are willing to offer Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe a three-year contract. (RMC Sport)

Barcelona will aim to reach an agreement with Manchester City for Joao Cancelo on Wednesday or Thursday, on loan with an option to buy for €35m (£30.1m). (Diario Sport)

Nicolo Zaniolo will arrive in England for a medical with Aston Villa on Wednesday ahead of a move from Galatasaray. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

ASTON VILLA MOVE FOR NEW DEFENDER

Meanwhile, Monchi is working on a deal for Villa to sign left-back Marcos Acuna after also signing him for Sevilla. (Marca)

West Ham are in contact for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez. (1908)

Borussia Dortmund are eyeing Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace in their search for a striker. (Bild)

Everton are rivalling AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt for PSG forward Hugo Ekitike. (RMC Sport)

Wolves forward Goncalo Guedes is on the radar of Real Betis. (Mundo Deportivo)

Nottingham Forest have failed with another offer for PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare, who will only leave for €37.5m (£32.3m). (Eindhovens Dagblad)

Xabi Alonso wants to raid Southampton for Nathan Tella to add to his Bayer Leverkusen attack. (Kicker)

AND THE REST

Lazio are in contact for the signing of Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci. (Alfredo Pedulla)

Barcelona will meet with Al-Nassr on Wednesday to discuss the sale of former Tottenham loanee Clement Lenglet. (Diario Sport)

Charles De Ketelaere has agreed to join Atalanta from AC Milan and will have a medical this week. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Galatasaray have offered a two-year contract to Sergio Ramos after his departure from PSG. (Fanatik)

Juventus have agreed a four-year deal with Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

The Old Lady are also back in contact for PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Meanwhile, PSG are expecting to sell midfielder Marco Verratti to a club in Saudi Arabia. (Le 10 Sport)