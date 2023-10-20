Liverpool surge ahead of Arsenal in heated transfer race for top class Brazil international

Liverpool reportedly remain confident about winning the race for Fluminense midfielder Andre, despite competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Reds have got off to a very solid start this season – picking up 17 points from eight league matches so far – and they currently sit in fourth place in the table.

Key to their success has been their revamped midfield, which Jurgen Klopp focused on during the summer window. After the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, the manager brought in four new stars to fill the void.

Liverpool spent a combined £145.2m on Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Waturu Endo, who have all had a positive impact on their early form this season.

Despite this, reports suggest that Klopp is still keen to bring in another player in January to complete his midfield revamp. A number of names have been linked with a switch to Anfield, but Andre of Fluminense is at the top of the Red’s shortlist.

As mentioned, Arsenal are also interested in the talented Brazilian centre-mid, but Liverpool are seemingly determined to get a deal over the line soon.

Liverpool tipped to beat Arsenal to Fluminense star

According to Football Insider, Liverpool ‘remain confident’ of beating Arsenal to Andre’s signature this winter, which will come as good news to Reds fans.

The report notes that the Merseyside club were ‘frontrunners’ to sign the 22-year-old in the summer window, but they saw ‘multiple bids’ knocked back by Fluminense – the highest of which was £25.5m.

This is because the Brazilian side were keen to keep the midfielder until January as they look to win a historic first-ever Copa Libertadores title.

Fluminense have reached the final of the competition and will face Argentine giants Boca Juniors on November 4.

The Brazilian season will also end in December, so it’s likely that Fluminense would be more open to selling Andre in January.

Andre has made 49 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring one goal in the process. An excellent reader of the game, his best position is as a defensive midfielder – an area that Klopp is keen to bolster this winter.

Previous reports suggest that Andre has a release clause in his contract worth €35m (£30.3m) in his contract, so it will be interesting to see if Liverpool match that fee in January.

If they don’t, Arsenal could potentially swoop in for the twice-capped Brazil international’s signature, but everything points towards Liverpool winning the race, as things stand.

