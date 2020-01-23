Liverpool had to dig deep to come away from Molineux with a 2-1 victory as a rampant second-half display from Wolves almost ended their unbeaten Premier League run.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have swept all before them in the Premier League this season with only Man Utd denying them victory so far.

And after starting brightly in the final Premier League match of the midweek programme, the champions-elect opened the scoring through Jordan Henderson’s near-post header from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner after just eight minutes.

Liverpool continued to press, but were forced to alter their shape just after the half-hour mark when Sadio Mane hobbled off with a hamstring injury, with Takumi Minamino coming on his place.

However, Wolves came out fighting after the break and netted a magnificent 51st-minute equaliser through Raul Jimenez, the Mexican heading in his 20th goal of a prolific season following a beautiful Adama Traore cross.

And Traore continued to prove the main outlet for the hosts, the jet-heeled Spanish winger giving Andy Robertson a torrid evening. Time and again Traore outwitted and outpaced the Scot – very rare can you say that – and he forced Alisson into a fine low save.

Wolves continued to threaten with Alisson kept busy and proving his worth between the sticks and his efforts, as well as some resolute defending from Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, were enough to keep Liverpool at level pegging.

The visitors did have a chance with eight minutes left when Rui Patricio denied Roberto Firmino with a smart save with his feet.

However, Firmino made no mistake when given another sight on goal five minutes from time when he rifled into the top corner after a mazy Mohamed Salah run had bamboozled their defenders.

Despite the defeat, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side can take enormous pride from their display and they will be now considered serious contenders by many to gatecrash the top four this season.

For Liverpool, however, they now sit 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester City, with a game in hand on their nearest rivals.