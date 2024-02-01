Liverpool swat aside record-breaking Nott’m Forest bid for star who needs move, as alternative deal nears

Liverpool have rejected an approach from Nottingham Forest for goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Kelleher has become restless at Liverpool in recent months as he wants to leave Anfield on a permanent deal and become a regular starter elsewhere, as he has little chance of replacing Alisson as the Reds’ No 1. Earlier in the winter transfer window, he was linked with Celtic, in a move which would have seen him replace former Manchester City star Joe Hart at Celtic Park.

Rather than Celtic moving for Kelleher, though, he has been offered the chance to remain in the Premier League by joining Nott’m Forest.

TEAMtalk can confirm deadline-day reports that Forest have enquired about signing the 25-year-old, only to see their approach rejected by Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

The Daily Mail go one step further, claiming that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have bid £15million for Kelleher. But this has not met Liverpool’s asking price, which stands at £20m.

On the transfer discussions, reporter Simon Jones added: “Liverpool have noted that James Trafford went to Burnley from Manchester City for £19m and they consider Kelleher to be at a more advanced stage of development with greater potential, while he already has European experience and has played at full international level.”

DON’T MISS: Liverpool star set to join Blackburn Rovers, but Reds reject Prem approach for Klopp favourite

Kelleher joining Forest for £15m would have seen him become the most expensive keeper in the club’s history. But Nuno has been left frustrated as the deal is now off.

While Klopp understands Kelleher’s desire to play regularly, he does not feel Liverpool can afford to sell the Republic of Ireland international before the 11pm deadline. If Alisson picks up an injury then Liverpool will have to rely on Kelleher as they look to win multiple trophies before Klopp departs.

Liverpool force Nott’m Forest to sign alternative keeper

This stance has driven up the price needed to sign Kelleher, and it is very unlikely he will be leaving Merseyside before the end of the campaign.

Forest have moved on quickly from their disappointment over Kelleher. They have instead agreed a £5m deal with Strasbourg for Belgian keeper Matz Sels.

The 31-year-old has arrived in the East Midlands and will undergo a medical, as well as sorting out personal terms, before joining Forest.

READ MORE – Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool told £51m offer enough to sign perfect Matip replacement