Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was keeping his cards close to his chest after midfielder Naby Keita was kept in hospital overnight after being stretchered off with a back injury.

The Guinea international, on his debut in the competition for the club he joined in the summer, lasted just 19 minutes of the 1-0 defeat at the Stadio San Paolo before going to ground on the pitch and eventually being taken off on the medical cart.

It is understood Keita was subsequently transported to a local hospital as a precaution after complaining of severe pain. The team have an overnight stay in Naples so Keita’s condition will be assessed again in the morning before it will be decided if he can fly home with his teammates.

There is no indication yet whether the injury will rule him out of Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash at home to Manchester City.

Klopp was unable to give much detail about the extent of the damage suffered by his £53million summer signing, only saying in his presser after the match: “It is his back, that’s what I heard. I don’t know exactly. We have to wait.”

Klopp, meanwhile, has urged supporters to “blame me” after the Reds failed to register a single shot on target during their 1-0 defeat.

