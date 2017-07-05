Liverpool table £14.9million bid for Argentina defender

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on Lyon defender Emanuel Mammana after it was claimed they had made a £14.9million bid for the Argentine.

The Reds are in the market for a new central defender this summer and they were forced into a public climbdown over their pursuit of Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.

While the Reds are still keen on Van Dijk, his reported £70million asking price could have forced them to look elsewhere and a report on Wednesday suggested they have turned their attentions to Mammana.

According to the Sport Review, Liverpool have tabled the bid for the 21-year-old defender and have also spoken to his representatives to present a five-year contract worth €3.2m (£2.8m) a year. That would mean the Argentina defender – capped three times by his country – would earn around £54,000 a week should he make the move to Merseyside.

However, the player is holding out for permission from Lyon to discuss personal terms with Liverpool because he wants the two clubs to reach an agreement before proceeding with any negotiations.

Mammana was linked with the both Arsenal and Tottenham before making the move to Lyon from River Plate in July 2016.

The Ligue 1 club would be loathe to lose another of their players this week with Alexandre Lacazette on the brink of moving to Arsenal, but they could be tempted to cash in on a player who only played 17 times for the club last season, scoring once.