Liverpool table £52.5m bid for Tottenham star and shock report claims it’s being ‘considered’

A stunning report claims Tottenham are weighing up whether to cash in after Liverpool bid €60m / £52.5m for a livewire star.

Liverpool and Spurs did battle on Saturday, when the Reds coming out on top but suffering several injuries in the process. Micky van de Ven may have ended Alexander Isak’s season if the worst fears about an ACL injury come true. Jeremie Frimpong was busted open by a rogue elbow, while Liverpool will hope Florian Wirtz’s issue was simply cramp.

And according to a bombshell report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, the two clubs are converging again, this time in the transfer market.

It’s remarkably claimed Liverpool have bid €60m / £52.5m for all-action midfielder, Lucas Bergvall.

Spurs beat Barcelona to the Swede’s signature roughly two years ago and while the 19-year-old isn’t always a regular starter in north London, he is making giant strides forward and viewed as a bona fide star of the future.

Fichajes state Tottenham are ‘considering’ the offer, which is described as ‘unusual’ for a player of Bergvall’s age.

In other words, the report is suggesting Spurs could cash in and secretly hope Bergvall doesn’t end up living up to his promise at Anfield.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Could Tottenham REALLY sell Lucas Bergvall?

The first thing to note regarding this story is the source. Fichajes are not known for being among the more reliable outlets when it comes to transfer news.

While Liverpool may well have an admiration of Bergvall, they won’t be alone in that regard and signing a central midfield is not understood to be a priority for Liverpool right now.

Instead, the Reds’ next two signings are expected to come at centre-back and on the wings. Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo are Liverpool’s top targets.

TEAMtalk tasked transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, with looking into whether there’s any chance a Liverpool bid – if indeed one has been lodged – could be accepted by Spurs.

The answer from sources was unequivocal – Tottenham have no interest in selling Lucas Bergvall.

Latest Liverpool & Tottenham news

In other news, the most in-demand player ahead of the January window who is being courted by both Manchester clubs as well as Tottenham has another idea in mind – he wants to join Liverpool.

Elsewhere, sources can reveal that Tottenham are ready to rival the likes of Chelsea and West Ham United in the race to sign a veteran Barcelona star, who is actively being pushed out in Catalonia.

READ MORE: Slot, Alisson deliver mixed messages over Isak injury as Liverpool face anxious wait, ‘just a gut feeling’

READ MORE: West Ham reach decision on selling Jarrod Bowen as sources reveal Tottenham multi-year plan