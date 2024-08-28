Liverpool have tabled a lowball opening bid for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa and a surprise Reds exit will be finalised today, while Manchester United have announced their latest player sale and an update on Victor Osimhen makes great reading for Chelsea – all in Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

FEDERICO CHIESA TO LIVERPOOL LATEST

Liverpool have tabled a cheeky opening bid for Federico Chiesa, though it could be accepted and an agreement on personal terms is close, according to reports.

Chiesa has been on Liverpool’s radar for many a year and his availability on a cut-price transfer has prompted the Reds to act in the final week of the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old right-footer is in the final year of his contract with Juventus. As such, the Italian giant are desperate to cash in while they still can.

Juventus are willing to do business for just €15m/£12.7m. But according to TuttoJuve, Liverpool have opened the bidding at just €12m (€10m plus €2m in add-ons).

Despite the offer not reaching Juve’s asking price, TuttoJuve stated the deal ‘could close at these figures.’

Furthermore, Liverpool are progressing in talks with Chiesa and his camp and an agreement on a four-year contract is in the works.

The Italian source added Chiesa would be in line to earn €7m per season at Anfield. That roughly equates to a weekly wage of £113,000.

Personal terms agreement close

Providing his own update on the move, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “The agreement between Federico Chiesa and Liverpool on personal terms is almost done!

“Final details being sorted today. Four year contract ready after initial talks exclusively revealed on Monday.

“Juventus and Liverpool in direct talks to reach an agreement on fee.”

A follow-up from Romano confirmed Chiesa has given Liverpool the “green light.”

Barcelona had shown interest in Chiesa, though they’ve thus far failed to free up enough salary space to make a move.

As such, Liverpool are understood to be the only club in active negotiations with Juventus for Chiesa’s transfer.

The lack of other suitors could help Liverpool to secure a discounted fee on a player whose €15m price tag is already well below what it would be if he weren’t in the last year of his deal.

Stefan Bajcetic leaving Liverpool today

Elsewhere, Liverpool are on the cusp of loaning out midfielder Stefan Bajcetic despite their failure to sign a specialist No 6.

Bajcetic’s primary position is deep-lying playmaker, making Liverpool’s decision to offload Bajcetic all the more surprising after failing to sign Martin Zubimendi.

Nonetheless, it is a risk worth taking in Liverpool’s eyes, with Bajcetic set to benefit from regular action while loaned to RB Salzburg.

The Austrian side are managed by Jurgen Klopp’s former assistant, Pep Lijnders. Salzburg have already signed Bobby Clark from Liverpool for £10m and Bajcetic will be next to reunite with Lijnders in Austria.

Per trusted reporter Romano, Bajcetic’s loan switch will be finalised today.

While not yet confirmed, the belief is the deal will NOT contain an option or obligation to buy, meaning Bajcetic will return to Anfield next summer.

ASHWORTH MAGIC IN MAN UTD SALE

Burnley have completed the signing of Hannibal Mejbri from Man Utd. The deal is worth slightly more than £9m (add-ons included) and contains a sell-on clause. A four-year contract has been signed. (Burnley FC & Manchester United)

Burnley’s original intention was to sign Hannibal on loan with an obligation to buy. However, a late request to turn the move permanent was made by Man Utd’s recruitment team and was accepted by Burnley. (Fabrizio Romano)

Man Utd have also successfully inserted a gigantic 50 percent sell-on clause into Hannibal’s sale, as well as a buy-back clause. (Manchester Evening News)

Wout Weghorst is primed to return to the Netherlands by joining Ajax from Burnley. Personal terms are agreed and a club-to-club agreement will be finalised soon. (ESPN Netherlands)

Bayern Munich have fully agreed the sale of Kingsley Coman to Saudi side Al-Ahli. Whether the move goes through is entirely dependant on Coman who is courting interest from top European sides. (Sky Germany)

Arsenal want to sign Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez in the final days of the window, with the Uruguayan valued at £73m by the Reds. (Spanish press)

Liverpool have zero intention of selling Nunez even if they succeed in signing Federico Chiesa from Juventus. (Liverpool Echo & The Athletic)

ARSENAL ABANDON KIWIOR SALE PLAN

Arsenal will NOT sell or loan out Jakub Kiwior before the August 30 deadline. (Tomasz Włodarczyk)

AC Milan’s verbal four-year contract offer made to Adrien Rabiot two months ago is still valid and on the table. Rabiot became a frEe agent after leaving Juventus on June 30 and is still without a club. (Calciomercato)

Milan are ready to make a renewed push to convince Rabiot to sign if Ismael Bennacer is poached by the Saudi Pro League in the next few days. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manuel Ugarte arrived in Manchester late on Tuesday night ahead of completing his £50.7m transfer to Man Utd today. Ugarte began his medical at Carrington on Wednesday morning (Various)

Milan are also frontrunners to sign Tammy Abraham from Roma and personal terms are in place. Speculation West Ham are a firm fixture in the race are not true. (Fabrizio Romano)

Abraham’s arrival would be part of a cash-plus-player swap deal that would send Alexis Saelemaekers to Roma. (Fabrizio Romano)

VICTOR OSIMHEN LATEST

Victor Osimhen is ‘eager’ to join Chelsea and agreeing to his giant salary demands won’t be a problem for the Blues. Despite reports to the contrary, no Saudi Arabian side are in active talks for the Napoli striker, meaning it’s all eyes on Chelsea. (Rudy Galetti)

The two players (Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea) who joined Aston Villa as part of Douglas Luiz’s sale to Juventus could both leave. Iling-Junior has already been loaned to Bologna and Barrenechea is now a loan target for Valencia. (Football Espana)

Odilon Kossounou will undergo a medical today ahead of his switch from Bayer Leverkusen to Atalanta. The deal is a loan with an option to buy, with the loan fee €5m and the option set at €25m. (Sky Germany & Fabrizio Romano)

Kossounou’s replacement is Nordi Mukiele who will undertake a medical with Leverkusen today. Mukiele’s deal is also a loan with an option to buy (Sky Germany & L’Equipe)

Leeds United are ready to trigger the £2.65m release clause in the contract of Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder, Ao Tanaka. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona have loaned left-back Alex Valle to Celtic for the 2024/25 season. An option to buy has NOT been included in the agreement. (FC Barcelona)