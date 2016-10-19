Liverpool take a look at 100-goal Uruguayan trialist

Uruguayan striker Agustin Davila has begun a two-week trial period with Liverpool ahead of a potential move.

Aged just 17, Davila currently plays for Atletico Penarol youth team, where he has earned a reputation as a pacey and prolific striker, scoring over 100 goals at youth level.

Reports in the Daily Mail claim that the forward will be monitored over the next fortnight by the club’s academy director Alex Inglethorpe.

This comes after news that the Reds look set to miss out on another talented 17-year-old Uruguayan in Joaquin Ardaiz.

It is understood that Ardaiz would prefer an initial move to a smaller club in continental Europe despite reported interest from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Ardaiz, who has a London-based agent, is a big Liverpool supporter and watches their matches on the TV in his homeland.

“I like Chelsea and Liverpool. I love the Premier League and want to play here,” told The Sun over the summer.

“I watch lots of games and like the Manchester derby when you feel the atmosphere.

“People have said I have similar characteristics to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“I’ve been working very hard on the physical side of my game to get to England.”