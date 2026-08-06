Arsenal are refusing to pay what’s being demanded to sign a readymade Premier League defender, with the baton now passed to Liverpool who are desperate to add defensive depth.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are in the market for a readymade and impactful addition in defence in the final month of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal’s reason for wanting fresh blood is simple – William Saliba will miss several months of action after picking up a back injury at the World Cup.

Surgery to repair the problem was considered, but ultimately was not deemed necessary. Nevertheless, the Arsenal starter will be sidelined for an ‘extended period’ while he recuperates, per the club.

Liverpool, meanwhile, look paper thin at the back. Neither of Conor Bradley or Giovanni Leoni will be fit to start the new season, and Joe Gomez has already picked up a muscle injury in pre-season.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, recently brought news of Andoni Iraola requesting Liverpool provide him with defensive cover.

Sources told us the Reds boss wants either a centre-back, or a player who is equally adept at operating at right-back or centre-back.

Tottenham’s Djed Spence is understood to be a player of interest to Liverpool. While he can’t play centrally, he is comfortable in both full-back positions. The latest on that potential move can be found here.

However, Bailey told us Aston Villa and England ace, Ezri Konsa, was coming under consideration. Arsenal too were taking a look.

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Arsenal pass baton to Liverpool for Ezri Konsa transfer

A fresh update from The Guardian has reaffirmed Liverpool are in the mix for the 28-year-old. Arsenal have considered a move, but per the report, Villa’s £60m asking price has given the Gunners cold feet.

As such, the ball is now in Liverpool’s court, and we should soon discover whether they’re put off by the £60m valuation too.

The Guardian wrote: ‘Arsenal, who have sanctioned the sale of Christian Norgaard to Everton for £7m in anticipation of bringing in Guimarães, are now expected to step up their attempts to sign a defender and another forward before the end of the transfer window.

‘They could face competition from Liverpool in their attempts to sign Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa because of concerns over William Saliba’s back issues that will force him to miss “an extended period”.

‘It is thought that Villa want £60m for the England defender but Arsenal are unwilling to pay that much for a player who has less than two years of his contract remaining.’

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