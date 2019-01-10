Liverpool are reportedly ready to pounce as PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot’s move to Barcelona has fallen through.

Rabiot is heading into the final six months of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants and has been continually linked with a switch to Merseyside in 2019.

Back in September ESPN stated French journalist Julien Laurens as claiming that the Reds had “made contact” with the 23-year-old over a possible free transfer move.

Laurens went on to to add that Rabiot and Jurgen Klopp had “already spoken on the phone to discuss a move,” with the Anfield chief “very keen,” – having failed to sign the player when he was in charge at Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham have also been linked with the defensive midfielder, although reports on Monday claimed that Rabiot had turned down the chance to join Spurs.

Despite this, the consensus has been that the France international will join Barcelona, who have held a strong interest in the player in recent months.

Spanish outlet Sport provide an update though, claiming that Rabiot to Barcelona is far from a complete deal and that other interested suitors are back in the hunt.

Sport state that Rabiot’s mother – who is also his agent – is in talks with four other European clubs over a potential deal, with his Nou Camp move having hit a stumbling block.

Barcelona will not improve their proposal to Rabiot, however the Catalan giants still remain quietly confident that he will choose them over any other clubs.