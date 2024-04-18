Michael Edwards is making summer transfer plans at Liverpool and is targeting a raid on Barcelona

Liverpool want to beat Man Utd to the signing of a Barcelona star, Chelsea have a new striker at the top of their summer wishlist, while Aston Villa have submitted the paperwork to seal the impressive signing of an Italy defender.

EDWARDS MOVES TO BRING BARCELONA TALENT TO LIVERPOOL

Liverpool have met with the agent of Barcelona defender Mikayl Faye and are ‘pushing’ to beat Manchester United to his signature this summer, according to reports in Spain.

The LaLiga giants are preparing for a major summer of change with Xavi Hernandez stepping down as manager and a number of their-earning stars likely to be shown the door off the back of a disappointing campaign, that took another major downturn this week following their elimination from the Champions League.

To that end, Barcelona chief Deco is planning something of a firesale of players with Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen and potentially even Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski among those rumoured to be up for grabs.

However, Barca are also open to the departure of some of their younger talents too and Mundo Deportivo claims major talks have been held this week between Faye’s agent and representatives of both Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Senegalese teenager is yet to make his debut for the Blaugrana, who are extremely well blessed for central defensive options.

As a result, it’s reported that the one-time capped Faye is a player they are open to moving on, having already rejected a €9.5m offer from Lille for his services in January.

However, MD claims Deco is open to his sale and it’s reported that Edwards is keen to secure his signing for Liverpool as quickly as possible and beat United to his signature.

Faye, for his part, is reportedly eager to stay at Barca but is also open to the idea if moving on if he cannot be given any first-team guarantees.

Man Utd target another defender with Mason Greenwood swap offfered

Per reports, a €20m (£17.1m) offer will be enough to convince Barcelona to sell.

While Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen on signing at least one new defender this summer, Faye is just one of a number of possible options they are interested in, with Jarrad Branthwaite and Jean-Clair Todibo both strongly linked.

And according to reports in Italy, Manchester United are stepping up their quest to land Gleison Bremer this summer.

The Brazil defender is one of the most feared and respective centre-halves in Italy, having developed a fierce reputation since moving across Turin from Torino two summers ago.

Ranked in the €50m bracket, il Gazzetta dello Sport claims Ratcliffe is now ready to make contact with the Bianconeri and offer them Mason Greenwood in a straight-swap.

The future of the forward will be decided this summer after his year on loan in Spain with Getafe.

And with Juve among those keen on a deal, it’s now reported Ratcliffe will shortly make contact with them to ask about the possibilities of a straight swap.

BAYER SLAP MONSTER FEE ON LIVERPOOL, MAN CITY TARGET

Bayer Leverkusen have slapped a huge €150m (£128.3m) price tag on reported Liverpool, Man City and Real Madrid target Florian Wirtz this summer in a bid to dissuade any offers. (Marca)

Aston Villa have submitted the paperwork over an official offer to Torino for right-back Raoul Bellanova and hope to sign the 23-year Italian ahead of Man Utd. (Torino Granata)

West Ham have doubled their efforts to beat Tottenham to the signing of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise star Mohamed Amoura, having upped their initial offer from €10m to €20m. (Walfoot)

Newcastle are plotting a surprise move to sign Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez this summer, with Napoli now also emerging as suitors for the on-loan Galatasaray man. (various)

Juventus plan to offer 22-year-old midfielder Enzo Barrenechea as part of a player-plus-cash exchange with Genoa for €35m-rated Albert Gudmundsson in an effort to beat Tottenham to his signature. (Tuttosport)

PSG have been ruled out of a move to sign reported Man Utd target Vini Jnr from Real Madrid as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe this summer. (Ben Jacobs)

Real Madrid are ready to make a blockbuster summer move to prise William Saliba from Arsenal and bring him in as a new-era Galactico alongside Kylian Mbappe. (various)

LIVERPOOL SIDELINE ONE SPORTING TARGET FOR ANOTHER

Liverpool are growing increasingly keen on a deal for Sporting Lisbon’s 20-year-old Ivory Coast defender Ousmane Diomande, who could become their top central defensive target this summer ahead of Goncalo Inacio and Piero Hincapie. (various)

Atletico Madrid are preparing for major changes this summer with four players now up for sale in Stefan Savic, Saul Niguez, Angel Correa and Memphis Depay. Diego Simeone’s side will also lose Aston Villa target Mario Hermoso who will depart on a free transfer. (Marca)

Manchester City and Barcelona have held talks with the agent of Dani Olmo as they look to sign the Spanish playmaker from RB Leipzig this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Napoli are closing in on the signing of 30-year-old Argentine defensive midfielder Guido Rodriguez from Real Betis, who is available on a free transfer this summer and has also been of interest to Manchester United. (Tuttosport)

Bayern Munich have held a further round of talks with Julian Nagelsmann this week and are growing in confidence they can lure him back to the Allianz Arena for a second spell in charge. (Sky Germany)

Barcelona’s former Mexican defender Rafa Marquez is emerging as a leading contender to succeed Xavi when he steps down as boss of the LaLiga giants this summer. (ESPN)

Viktor Gyokeres agent has talked up a possible move to Liverpool this summer amid claims Ruben Amorim is poised to quit Sporting Lisbon and become the successor to Jurgen Klopp. (A Bola)

CHELSEA MAKE JONATHAN DAVID NEW NO 1 STRIKER TARGET

Chelsea are ready to make €50m-rated (£42.8m) Lille striker Jonathan David their new No 1 striker target this summer with a deal for Victor Osimhem now looking hugely problematic. (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus hope to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad for €40m (£34.2m) this summer – some distance short of his €60m (£51.4m) exit clause. (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid have launched a €10m (£8.5m) offer to sign goalkeeper Onuralp Cevikkan of Trabzonspor. (AS)

Roma remain uncertain if they will trigger the €5m payment needed to sign Diego Llorente from Leeds this summer, with the Spain defender losing his place in the side under Daniele de Rossi. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Betis are closely tracking Leeds United’s results this season and hope to sign Marc Roca on another season’s loan if the West Yorkshire side fail to gain promotion. But if they do win promotion, the LaLiga side are likely to push back on their €12m (£10.3m) option to buy. (AS)

Celta Vigo are planning to stick with interim coach Claudio Giraldez for next season after he impresed club bosses with his man-management and results since succeeding Rafa Benitez in the hotseat. (Marca)

Bayern Munich have joined Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund in chasing Archie Gray but Leeds have no reason to fear the teenager will depart Elland Road this summer. (various)