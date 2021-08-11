An exhilarating forward has been confirmed to be in contact with Liverpool over a transfer, though a barrier could prevent the Reds from acting on their interest.

Liverpool are poised to enter the new campaign with the same set of attacking talent at their disposal as last year. Harvey Elliott looks set to remain at Anfield after a spectacular loan spell with Blackburn. But the rising 18-year-old has been deployed mainly in a midfield role during pre-season.

Jurgen Klopp will be hopeful his forward line can re-discover the form that fired them to Champions League and Premier League glory in back-to-back seasons.

However, the jewels in their crown – Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane – could miss around a month of the season during the 2021 AFCON.

Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri could both depart, meaning the Reds could be found wanting in their attacking depth.

As such, speculation has begun to swirl over the club renewing their interest in Belgian starlet, Jeremy Doku.

The Rennes winger, 19, was linked with Liverpool while still at Anderlecht and remains a diamond in the rough. Though if his pulsating displays at Euro 2020 are anything to go by, Doku is a forward few defenders will enjoy facing.

A recent report claimed Doku could be on the move this summer with Rennes struggling financially. That has now been backed up by LFC Transfer Room after they quoted a journalist with knowledge of the situation.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri told the outlet: “I can confirm Liverpool are targeting Doku and that if everything goes well, they will go further with Rennes.

“They are already in touch with their sports agency regarding him. But they need to make space (by selling players) before making an offer”

Rennes are believed to be seeking around €45m for the forward. That figure could be difficult to swallow given Doku would likely not be a regular starter at first.

A further difficulty stems from Liverpool being on the limit of 17 non-homegrown players within their squad.

Though with Shaqiri emerging on Lyon’s radar, that issue may soon resolve itself.

Moyes backed to light fire under Origi

Meanwhile, former Sunderland and England striker Kevin Phillips feels West Ham manager David Moyes is the right man to develop Divock Origi and help him become the player he should be.

It is thought the north-west giants want £20m for the Belgian and the Hammers are said to have opened talks. They were keen on Adam Armstrong but the 24-year-old has joined Southampton from Blackburn Rovers.

As such, Phillips feels Moyes should now push for Origi and believes the Scot can aid his progression.

“It’s clearly an area they need to strengthen. Michail Antonio can’t play every game of the season,” he told Football Insider. “If he’s injured, who plays? Origi has quality, the only concern is his consistency.

“I would like to think West Ham can get the best out of him. Moyes can get the best out of him.”

