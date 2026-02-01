Liverpool have opened exploratory talks over a possible late-window move for Sunderland loan defender Lutsharel Geertruida, TEAMtalk understands, having chased the player for some time.

The versatile Dutchman is currently on loan at the Stadium of Light from RB Leipzig, but intermediaries have alerted Liverpool to a potential opportunity ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

That has prompted the Anfield recruitment team to assess whether a deal could be structured in the final stages of the window.

Geertruida, 25, has been on Liverpool’s radar in previous windows and the club’s need for defensive reinforcements has sharpened in recent weeks, with injuries and workload concerns prompting a late push to bolster the back line.

His ability to operate at centre-back, right-back and even in midfield is understood to appeal strongly to the Reds’ hierarchy.

Our sources also understand that Geertruida is open to the switch and would welcome the chance to make the move to Anfield, should the clubs find an agreement.

Sources have told us that initial conversations have taken place to explore the conditions of a possible transfer, though the situation remains delicate due to Leipzig’s involvement and Sunderland’s stance as they push for a strong finish to the season.

While no formal offer has yet been submitted, Liverpool are believed to be weighing up whether Geertruida represents a viable short or long-term solution as the club finalises its deadline-day strategy.

With the clock ticking down and the market beginning to accelerate, Geertruida has now emerged as a genuine option being discussed at Anfield — and further movement is expected over the coming 48 hours.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

More Liverpool news: Arsenal plotting midfielder hijack; Curtis Jones exit update

A fresh report from Spain claims that Arsenal are ready to go toe-to-toe with Liverpool, alongside other Premier League clubs, when it comes to securing the signing of an elite Real Madrid star.

Elsewhere, Curtis Jones has a big decision to make on his Liverpool contract situation that could alter his long-term and short-term future after it was revealed as the main factor blocking his loan move to Inter Milan.

Finally, Liverpool are determined to beat Chelsea to the signing of Jeremy Jacquet and bring him to Anfield, according to Fabrizio Romano, despite sources telling TEAMtalk that the Rennes defender wants a move to Stamford Bridge.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.