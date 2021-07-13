Liverpool talks over summer-defining deal confirmed by trusted source

Liverpool have been confirmed to be in negotiations over a critical summer deal after a trusted source detailed what level of progress has thus far been made.

The Reds are aiming to bounce back from a disappointing season that saw them take a step back on all fronts. A late-season surge did avoid the embarrassment of failing to qualify for the Champions League. But Liverpool are under no illusion that the upcoming campaign must see improvement.

An unprecedented injury crisis ravaged their central defensive ranks. Elsewhere, a surprise loss of form from their once revered forward line blunted their attack.

Mohamed Salah continued to rack up the goals with regularity, but even he lacked his usual cutting edge at times.

Nevertheless, a Liverpool eleven without Salah would undoubtedly be a worse one. As such, the club are underway seeking to ensure that does not happen in the near future.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano recently gave an update on the contract status of the forward who has been persistently linked with Real Madrid.

Salah’s current deal runs through to 2023. As such, this summer is the ideal time to open talks before the vultures begin to circle.

Romano confirmed talks are underway, though did admit little significant progress has thus far been made.

“This is not at the final stages yet,” Romano told Anfield Watch.

“They [the club and Salah] have been talking but nothing is advanced yet.”

Salah’s agent’s cryptic message about a potential exit drew the scorn of Jurgen Klopp mid-season. But with Liverpool surging to a top four finish before season’s end, talk of a Salah exit quickly faded.

An Italian Euro 2020 hotshot was recently touted as a potential target for the forward line, though the report in question indicated he would only be a viable option of Salah first left.

Liverpool quartet back in the fold

Meanwhile, Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip were involved as Liverpool had their first day of pre-season training in Austria on Monday.

The quartet of defenders were among the players undertaking lactate testing. That is a drill measuring endurance levels with a series of runs on day one of their Salzburg pre-season camp.

Van Dijk and Matip were sidelined last season after sustaining injuries in October and January respectively. Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, sat out England’s Euro 2020 campaign with a thigh problem.

Gomez, another defender who has been on Liverpool’s long-term injured list, is also part of the group that have travelled to Austria.

