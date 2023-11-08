Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool in talks over world-class defender transfer with discounted deal on offer; Arsenal to push through €25m Roma move

Liverpool can sign a quality new centre-half for a discounted fee in January, a former England boss has explained why Kalvin Phillips should sign for Juventus, while Arsenal and Roma are in talks over a €25m defender deal.

TALKS TO BRING GONCALO INACIO TO LIVERPOOL HEAT UP

Liverpool are reportedly stepping up the hunt to sign Goncalo Inacio after Sporting Lisbon informed them of how they can sign the defender for a reduced fee.

The Reds were keen to bolster their defensive options over the summer but were forced to place all their energies into rebuilding their midfield after six departures from their engine room.

However, Jurgen Klopp has never lost sight of the fact that he needs to upgrade his ageing rearguard with Virgil van Dijk now 32 and Joel Matip approaching the final six months of his Liverpool contract and already long considered well past his best.

One name that has been persistently linked is Inacio, the 22-year-old Sporting CP centre-half, who has drawn favourable comparisons with his compatrio Ruben Dias.

Capped four times by his country, Inacio is regarded as one of the game’s upcoming central defenders with a sizeable £52m exit clause in his deal reflecting his status in the game.

His performances have drawn admiring glances from the likes of Tottenham, Real Madrid and Manchester United, all of whom having flocked to the Estadio Jose Alvalade to check on his progress.

However, all three sides appear to have other priorities and reports in Portugal now claim it is Liverpool who are seriously exploring a January deal to sign the centre-half.

And according to Diario de Noticias, Liverpool are in talks over his signing and have been informed they can land Inacio with a 25% discount on his £52m clause if they agree to pay the remaining 75% up front.

As a result, Klopp can land the 6ft 1 star for a fee of £39m if they can finance the fee in one payment.

Liverpool are thought to be seriously tempted by the deal with Inacio a long-term successor to Matip, who could even be offloaded for a lowly fee in the January window as a result.

ARSENAL WILLING TO SELL KIWIOR AS ROMA MAKE MOVE

Arsenal are ready to sell Jakub Kiwior for €25m (£21.75m) in January with Roma now leading AC Milan in the race for the Poland defender. (Forza Roma)

Manchester City are considered the leading contenders to sign Joshua Kimmich amid claims he will leave Bayern Munich in 2024. Barcelona are also keen. (Sport1)

Chelsea remain keen on Dusan Vlahovic, but will instead pursue Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney ahead of him, with Juventus still wanting a hefty fee. (Fabrizio Romano)

Aston Villa are in talks to buy a stake in lower-league Basque side Real Union – which are owned by Unai Emery’s family and run by his brother Igor. (AS)

Chelsea and Manchester United have been quoted a fee of €50m (£43.5m) if they want to sign Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan in the January window. (Calciomercato)

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli will sign a new deal with the Bianoneri, keeping him at the Serie A giants to 2028 and ending reports he could sign for Manchester City or West Ham. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham are looking to re-sign former winger Marcus Edwards in January and can exploit a clause in his deal to land the Sporting Lisbon star with a 35% discount. (Correio de Manha)

NEWCASTLE CLOSE IN ON IMPORTANT NEW DUTCH ARRIVAL

Newcastle United are close to appointing Marcel Bout as their new ‘chief scout’, with the Dutchman having a long association of spotting upcoming talents for former Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal. (Algemeen Dagblad)

Nico Williams has been advised to snub Aston Villa’s advances in January and extend his stay at Athletic Bilabo and become a legend of the club, according to teammate Oscar de Marcos. (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus are currently €15m short of agreeing a deal for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with Tottenham holding out for a €40m (£34.8m) and the Bianconeri only offering €25m (£21.75m). (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona sporting director has confirmed he plans to sign three players in 2024: a right-back, a left-back and a new defensive midfielder. (Sport)

Real Madrid are to keep their powder dry in the January window in order to help them finance the mega swoop for Kylian Mbappe, who will leave PSG at the end of his contract. (Marca)

The agent of Antony has furiously denied claims that the Man Utd winger will return to Brazil in January as part of a swap deal for Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa. (various)

Manchester United are chasing Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana as a possible replacement for Casemiro, who is wanted in the Saudi Pro League. (90min)

CAPELLO ADVISES KALVIN PHILLIPS TO JOIN JUVENTUS

Fabio Capello believes Kalvin Phillips would thrive at Juventus and is urging the Man City man to sign for the Bianconeri above fellow suitors Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle, claiming he can “recapture his Leeds United form” in Italy. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

However, Newcastle are currently the highest bidders for Phillips, with Pep Guardiola preparing to sanction his January sale. (TuttoJuve)

Barcelona are seriously considering the recall of Clement Lenglet in January after becoming extremely alarmed by his lack of minutes at loan club Aston Villa and in the fear that his valuation could diminish. (Sport)

Former Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso is likely to leave Barcelona and sign for Atletico Madrid in 2024. (Marca)

Lionel Messi wants Inter Miami to sign his former Barcelona teammates Ivan Ratitic and Sergi Roberto in 2024. A deal to bring Luis Suarez in from Gremio has already been agreed. (various)

Real Madrid have confirmed that midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has agreed a new deal to June 2029, dampening links to Arsenal and Manchester United. (various)

Arsenal have been in contact with Real Madrid to offer them the chance to sign Kai Havertz for just €40m (£35m) with the Gunners disappointed with his performances since signing from Chelsea. (various)