Liverpool have made an exciting Premier League star their No 1 target to replace Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah were either player be enticed away from Anfield, claims a report.

Mane has been strongly linked with a summer switch to Real Madrid after a superb season for the Reds, scoring 16 goals and adding eight assists in all competitions this season.

Such has been his form that the player is in pole position to be named Player of the Year after topping our rankings list for most of the season.

And with Liverpool continuing to be linked with moves for Germany forward Timo Werner and Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, it would appear that they are preparing for the prospect that Real could come calling for Mane.

It’s a similar story with Salah, who would no doubt be on all the major clubs’ shopping lists were Liverpool to allow him to leave, with one report last month claiming the ‘Egyptian King’ was one of four high-profile players who will be allowed to quit Anfield this summer.

As well as Leon Bailey, Liverpool have also been mentioned as potential suitors for Jadon Sancho as they look to the future, though one agent on Tuesday stated that the Reds had firmly opted out of the race to sign the 20-year-old.

But rather than look to the Bundesliga for a prospective replacement, a report on Football Insider claims Jurgen Klopp and Co will instead look closer to home with a swoop for Wolves star Adama Traore their top priority were either of their attacking jewels to leave.

Traore has taken his game to another level this season scoring five times and weighing in with seven assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Such form has seen him linked with the world’s biggest sides, with the player finally fulfilling his early potential after for so long showing glimpses of his form but rarely producing it week-in, week-out at the highest level.

Discussing his aspirations to return to LaLiga at some point in the future, Traore said earlier this year: “A return to Barca? I don’t bear any grudges.

“But equally, if Real Madrid called me I would go there too. I was (at Barcelona) for 10 years, and I have very good memories.”

Back in January, Traore gave Liverpool a torrid time with a stellar performance which earned him the man of the match award and almost saw the champions-elect give up on what was, back then, an unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign.

And after the game, the former Barcelona youngster earned high acclaim from Klopp.

Klopp told BBC Sport: “He is unplayable in moments, it’s unbelievable. What a player – it’s not only him but he’s so good.”

Since then it’s been suggested Liverpool could make a move to bring Traore to Anfield, and while our readers have urged the club not to be tempted, it’s been reported that because of the interest from other clubs, Wolves have put a £75million price tag on his head.

And now Football Insider claims a source at Liverpool has told them that the club’s recruitment team have placed Traore on their shortlist of attacking targets as they assess potential wide forward options.

They say that scouts and data analysts reporting to sporting director Michael Edwards have delivered rave reviews of Traore’s performances this season.

Furthermore, it’s stated that Traore’s status as a super-quick, technically gifted and mobile forward, demanded by Klopp, would be ideally suited to their game-plan.

The report adds that while Liverpool have no interest in selling Mane, they do fear Salah could be tempted away – something which would make this pundit happy, having called him the “Premier League’s most frustrating star”.

