Lyon star Nabil Fekir is still getting over the crushing disappointment of missing out on his dream move to Liverpool.

The Reds agreed a £53million deal with Lyon for the Francestar back in June but the move collapsed following his medical due to concerns over an old knee problem.

Fekir, who had actually agreed a contract with the Reds, has yet to feature for Lyon this season and head coach Bruno Genesio has revealed that the 25-year-old is still finding what happened tough to take.

“It is never easy accepting this kind of situation, when you are very near to signing for a club where you want to go, where you want to reach another level and to give a boost to your career,” Genesio said in a report in the Liverpool Echo.

“But it could have been worse for him. He is at Lyon, at a strong club, he is captain of a team who plays in the Champions League.

“This could be a very important season for Nabil. I haven’t seen any attitudes or signs that make me think he won’t live up to his role the way he did last year.”

Fekir is, however, expected to be back in action when Lyon take on Strasbourg on Friday night – having tasted World Cup glory with France over the summer.

“It was better to take our time with him, even if we would have liked to have had him with us from the start of the season. He wasn’t ready physically,” Genesio added.

