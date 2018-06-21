Liverpool target advised to ignore €35m Klopp advances and join Roma

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could miss out on the signing of Hakim Ziyech if his Morocco international teammate Medhi Benatia has any say in the matter.

The Ajax playmaker is thought to be on Klopp’s radar this summer after the Reds boss missed out on the capture of Nabil Fekir over a row over a knee injury being carried by the France star; the Lyon man has since been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

But while Fekir’s agent has suggested a move to Anfield could still be on the cards, it seems Klopp himself has already moved on to other targets – with Ajax’s €35million-rated star Ziyech seemingly in his sights.

His agent, Mustapha Nakhli, is said to have visited England to discuss a move with potential clubs, while a move to Roma – who also signed his former Ajax teammate Justin Kluivert – has also been mooted.

And Benatia believes Ziyech should head for the Stadio Olimpico, rather than move elsewhere, if he decides to quit the Amsterdam side this summer

“I hope he joins Roma,” said Benatia after Morocco’s 1-0 defeat to Portugal on Wednesday.

“I know that Roma are considering Ziyech. He is a great player with incredible quality.

“I told him that Roma is a special club where he can do well, their fans are great and very passionate.”

Ziyech made 15 goals in the season just finished and is thought to have the qualities Klopp is looking for to supplement Liverpool’s attacking options next season.

Whether the Reds boss follows up his initial interest and makes a firm bid remains to be seen – and the German will do well to listen to the advice of Roma legend Roberto Pruzzo, who wants to see his old side steer clear of signing the 25-year-old.

“I would not waste my time on Ziyech,” said Pruzzo. “I love his game, but it goes in fits and starts.”

