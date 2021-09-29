Juventus have lined up Liverpool transfer target Mikkel Damsgaard from Sampdoria for if they lose Dejan Kulusevski to Tottenham, a report claims.

Kulusevski, 21, has emerged as an exciting talent in Sweden and across European football. While he began as one of Atalanta’s several young stars of recent times, he made headlines when moving to Turin in January 2020.

The winger made an instant impact in his debut season for Juve, making 35 Serie A appearances.

According to La Repubblica (via Sport Witness), though, Kulusevski has so far failed to convince this term. He has only played a bit-part role, with Juve winning only two of their first six league games.

Nevertheless, previous reports have revealed transfer interest from Tottenham. Spurs transfer chief Fabio Paratici, who used to work at Juventus, knows Kulusevski well.

The report adds that Tottenham have lined themselves up for a deal, with Paratici’s contacts and know-how.

While still only 21, Kulusevski made his senior Sweden debut in November 2019 and has 16 caps to his name. Indeed, two of those came at Euro 2020.

Meanwhile, La Repubblica adds that Juve have lined up Denmark’s Euro 2020 star Damsgaard as Kulusevski’s replacement.

Spurs scouting Juventus' Dejan Kusulevski Tottenham are reportedly scouting Juventus' Dejan Kusulevski, with more news on a potential double swoop for Jarrod Bowen and Ollie Watkins.

Also 21, the Sampdoria star knows Serie A from his one season in Italy since moving from Denmark in 2020. As such, he may prove a solid replacement for Juve’s current star.

However, recent reports have claimed that Liverpool have interest in him after his starring international role this summer.

Liverpool’s attacking front line could soon be in need of work. While Diogo Jota is a recent addition, the contracts of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all expire in 2023.

What’s more, there is continued uncertainty over Salah.

Tottenham star has Serie A interest

Amid the interest from Premier League clubs in Serie A stars, Roma boss Jose Mourinho reportedly has eyes on a Spurs raid.

Mourinho is still looking for a midfielder and will return to the market in January.

In doing so, he could cast his gaze back towards north London – this time to his former employers at Tottenham.

Ndombele did not have the best relationship with the former Spurs boss, but has shown signs of a resurgence of late.