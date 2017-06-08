Liverpool target Dortmund loan raid for starlet – report

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is being tipped to raid his old club Borussia Dortmund for young playmaker Emre Mor.

The 19-year-old has struggled to break into the first team at Dortmund and is being tipped to leave the club on loan this summer.

Mor, who has already won 10 caps for Turkey, made 12 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, scoring once and laying on three assists.

Klopp is looking to add fresh attacking talent to his squad ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League, while reports claim that the Reds could look to turn any potential loan into a permanent switch if Mor impresses at Anfield.

Liverpool are still in the process of trying to push through a deal for Roma winger Mohamed Salah, while a potential move for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk may not be over despite the club’s insistence that they had ended their interest after a complaint from their Premier League rivals.