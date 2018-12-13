Liverpool target Ousmane Dembele reportedly made a dressing-room apology to his Barcelona team-mates before their draw with Tottenham.

Spurs got the point they needed in Catalonia to progress to the last-16 of the Champions League, with Dembele scoring Barca’s goal in a 1-1 draw at the Nou Camp.

Arsenal and Liverpool in particular have been linked with the 21-year-old winger over the past few months.

The France star is said to be unhappy at Barcelona, who are convinced he has a gaming addiction, while there have been a number of off-field incidents that have frustrated Barca staff.

Dembele played a starring role as Ernesto Valverde’s men thumped rivals Espanyol 4-0 last weekend but his discipline came to the fore once again as he reportedly turned up two hours late for training on Monday morning.

And Spanish media outlet SPORT claims that Dembele got his team-mates together before Tuesday’s session, which he arrived for 50 minutes early, to apologise for Monday’s lateness and looked to burn some bridges in the process.

The report continues by saying the speech, although short, was thought to have gone down well in the dressing room as he vowed not to do it again.

Following his goal against Spurs, Valverde had some words of praise for the former Dortmund man.

“He has made a great goal, possible for players with his talent,” Valverde said.

“We are happy with him and we said that throughout the season things happen that we try to solve internally.”

