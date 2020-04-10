Liverpool-linked playmaker reveals intention to quit Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool-linked playmaker Mario Gotze has announced that he will be leaving Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder will become a free agent in the summer and his former manager Jurgen Klopp is known to be an admirer.

The German tried to sign Gotze when he rejoined his current employers from Bayern Munich in 2016, and there has been strong speculation over the last couple of years that he could join up with Klopp at Anfield.

Gotze, who has also been linked with Everton and West Ham, also announced that International Soccer Management’s Reza Fazeli will be his new agent.

Gotze said (via the Evening Standard): “First of all, I hope according to the circumstances that you and your loved ones are doing well in the present situation.

“Today I would like to announce that after intensive consideration, I have decided to make a change in the planning of my career. I have consciously taken my time over this step.

“It is an important decision for my sporting future and I am very much looking forward to working with Reza Fazeli and his agency International Soccer Management (ISM), whose professional competence has absolutely convinced me.

“What the sporting future will bring will only become apparent when a little normality has returned to the world.

“Until then, please stay healthy and support society as much as you can.”

As for speculation that he could join up with Klopp at Liverpool, Gotze told DAZN back in January: “I’m still in touch with Jurgen. At that time, I was just 17 and coming up from the youth team.

“He taught me everything about professional football. He let me play. I often speak to Klopp. We never stopped talking.

“He knows me very well and that I am always looking for new challenges.”

Gotze would be a useful rotational option for the Reds, particularly if Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri move on this summer.

