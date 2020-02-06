Liverpool target new keeper as Adrian gives his word to LaLiga suitors

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is on the lookout for a new goalkeeper to play back-up to Alisson after it was reported this season’s No 2 Adrian has now agreed a return to Spain.

The 33-year-old stopper, who came through the ranks at Betis, played for the club in 2012-13 prior to his move to West Ham.

Reports on Wednesday suggested the LaLiga club were exploring the possibility of taking him back for a second stint after he impressed when called upon for the European champions this season.

And reports in Spanish paper Estadio Deportivo claim Adrian – who has featured 15 times for Liverpool this season after an early season calf injury sustained by Alisson – has accepted the chance to play regular football again in LaLiga and given his word to them that he will make the move should they make a firm approach.

It’s claimed that the 33-year-old has already informed Jurgen Klopp of his intentions to return to Andalusia this summer and the German is unlikely to stand in his way.

Finding himself a man in demand will come as quite the turnaround in events for Adrian, who feared being cast on the football scrapheap after being dumped by West Ham last summer and then finding himself without a suitor, until Liverpool stepped in.

Speaking after helping Liverpool to European Super Cup glory back in August, Adrian said: “One month ago I was training by myself in Spain with my goalkeeper coach and friends helping me with the training,” the keeper said.

“Two weeks ago I really didn’t know who I was going to sign for, whether in Spain or another league. But Liverpool came to me and asked me. It’s the best decision I’ve taken in my life now.

“I knew the moment was going to come but obviously not as quick as it has. I’m really happy to be here and really proud for the players to help me from the beginning.

“They opened their arms to make me feel like a great friend. It was a magnificent night.”

Reports of Adrian’s impending departure at Anfield will likely mean Liverpool target a new No 2 in the summer in what could prove an important signing given the regularity in which Adrian has featured this term.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool favourite John Aldridge has waxed lyrical about the qualities of exciting young midfielder Curtis Jones – and believes his emergence in the Reds first team can save Jurgen Klopp millions in the transfer market.

“I’ve been watching Curtis for some years now since he was 15. And you could see – very much like Trent Alexander-Arnold – the potential that the lad had,” Aldridge told Sky Sports News. “He is just a quality footballer with natural ability and a good arrogance. He knows he is good and he does things the right way.