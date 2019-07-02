Liverpool target Nicolas Pepe names the only two clubs he will join

Nicolas Pepe has reportedly revealed that he is only prepared to move to either Liverpool or Inter Milan this summer.

The Lille forward is one of European football’s hottest properties after scoring 22 goals in Ligue 1 last season – a mark only bettered by PSG’s Kylian Mbappe.

The Reds have already moved to distance themselves from claims they are trying to sign the 24-year-old, although reports in France claim that he is very keen on a switch to Anfield.

L’Equipe states that Pepe is delaying his decision on his next club, as he is convinced PSG will move for him, while Lille are hopeful that they will get around £70million from the sale of their top star.

That price may prove a little steep for Liverpool, given that Jurgen Klopp is not expected to splash the cash like he did last summer, while there are also other areas of the team that arguably need strengthening first.

The Reds are said to be are on the hunt for a back-up left-back and striker after the departures of Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge.

