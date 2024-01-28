Liverpool turn to Premier League rival to fill major Anfield role as ramifications of shock Klopp exit take shape

John Henry now has two major roles to fill at Anfield

A new candidate has emerged to replace Jorg Schmadtke as Liverpool’s sporting director, as the Reds begin to look forward to a new era at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s shock announcement that he will be walking away from the club at the end of the current campaign has sent shockwaves through Liverpool, as the task of finding a replacement for the Anfield legend begins in earnest.

The Reds have a significant number of positions to fill over the coming months after it was also announced that Klopp’s assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz would also be moving on, along with current sporting director Schmadtke.

However, the latter’s short-term deal will come to end as soon as the January transfer window shuts on February 1, with Schmadtke having taken over from Julian Ward last summer.

There were early concerns over his contributions, but a successful summer transfer window eased any tension, although Schmadtke has never been viewed as a long-term suitor for the role.

With the announcement, Schmadtke said: “Liverpool is a very special club so to have had the opportunity to work here has been a huge honour for me, even though I knew from the outset that it would only be for a short period.

“I would like to thank everyone – the owners, manager, staff, players and fans – for the support I have been given and offer my best wishes for the rest of this season.”

He is not expected to preside over any further incomings, with the Reds not expected to make any additions to their squad before the window shuts – especially given that Klopp will no longer be at the club beyond the summer.

And while who will replace the hugely popular German at Anfield has become the hottest topic in football, the addition of a new sporting director is also hugely important to the club’s future.

Liverpool eyeing Bournemouth technical director

To that end, a new name has emerged in the shape of Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes.

The 44-year-old is regarded as someone who is well-equipped to replace Schmadtke in a new-look Anfield structure.

Hughes retired from football in 2014 having made over 170 appearances for Bournemouth, also turning out for Grimsby, Portsmouth and the Scotland national team.

The former midfielder joined the south coast club’s technical team under Eddie Howe upon his retirement and was later promoted to technical director.

He has overseen the club’s recent success under Andoni IIraola, and the Daily Mirror reports that he may well be intrigued by the chance to make the step up to Liverpool come the end of the season.

The Reds are not expected to be in any hurry to bring in another sporting director, given they have until the summer until the next transfer window opens.

However, if the right situation presents itself for both parties, a deal could well get done sooner than later.

Liverpool are back in action on Sunday in what is sure to be a hugely emotional afternoon at Anfield when the Reds host Norwich City in the FA Cup fourth round.

