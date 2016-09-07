Liverpool target Pulisic confirms love for rivals Man Utd

Liverpool transfer target Christian Pulisic has revealed he supported their fierce rivals Manchester United as a youngster.

Pulisic was linked with an £11million move to Anfield after forcing his way into the first team at Borussia Dortmund, and although the transfer never materialised, the Reds are reported to be still keeping tabs on the winger.

‘An unsuccessful late move for Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic does not signal the end of Liverpool’s interest,’ wrote Liverpool journalist Tony Barrett on Tuesday.

But United States international Pulisic, 17, has now told ESPN that his first love was Manchester United and his hero was Wayne Rooney.

“I was a big Manchester United fan when I was younger, so I loved to watch Wayne Rooney.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a similar player, though. I think his passion for the game is something you don’t see much in players. That’s what I loved about him.”