Liverpool target Pulisic could be ‘America’s best-ever player’

Liverpool target Christian Pulisic has the ability to become the “greatest American soccer player” the country has ever produced.

The Reds failed in a bid to sign the Borussia Dortmund winger on deadline day, with the Bundesliga side rejecting an £11million offer.

They are expected to pursue their interest in the 17-year-old when the transfer window reopens, however.

Pulisic, a self-admitted fan of Wayne Rooney, has made only one substitute appearance for his club this season, but has shone on the international stage.

He scored twice and assisted one goal against St Vincent and the Grenadines in a World Cup qualifier, then starred in a 4-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago just days later.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Colin Cowherd, a popular American sports anchor, broadcaster and writer, gave Pulisic a glowing reference this week.

“He is the greatest potential American soccer player ever,” he said. “He is currently our best player. He is already at 17 playing in an elite German league. At 17 years old, he is already playing for Dortmund, he plays in front of 70,000 people.

“He’s not even a legal adult and he’s playing in World Cup qualifiers and putting on a clinic.

“His ball skills are so much better than anyone else on that team and he’s 17. Watch him play, watch his skill level, and watch the rest of our players’ skill level.

“The good news is he and Bobby Wood [23-year-old striker playing at Hamburg] in my lifetime are the first two youngsters America has ever had and they’re playing and growing together. This is very exiting. Bobby Wood is also playing internationally in Germany.

“If you are an elite player, Landon Donovan was, Clint Dempsey, you’re going to get international contracts.

“This kid is potentially fantastic. He’s already playing in Germany, he is already our most skilled player, he put on a show last night, this kid is completely special.

“Talent, whether it’s Kobe Bryant whether it’s Tiger Woods, it jumps off the television set. This kid hits you like a strong drink. It’s like holy wow, this kid is totally special so it’s an incredibly exiting time.”