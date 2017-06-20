Liverpool target Pulisic rules out move to fierce rivals

Liverpool target Christian Pulisic has refused to discuss the possibility of joining the Reds – but insists there is one club he’d definitely refuse to sign for.

The USA international has a huge admirer in Jurgen Klopp and the Reds boss has regularly been linked with a move to sign him during his tenure at Anfield.

Pulisic, who played 41 times for Dortmund this season, scoring five times, signed a new deal in January to keep him at the Westfalenstadion until the summer of 2020, but that has not stopped a number of clubs being linked with his signature.

Still just 18, the Pennsylvania-born star, however, told PennLive that there’s one club he could never leave Dortmund for: Bayern Munich.

“No, that I could not do,” Pulisic said of going to Bayern Munich. “I can’t say that, but nah.”

The United States star also said that, at least for now, he is happy to continue his career in the Bundesliga despite growing up as a fan of the Premier League and Manchester United.

“Nah, I mean when I was little I wanted to play in the Premier League but now that I’m in the Bundesliga,” he added. “I’m not planning on a move because that’s what I want to do.

“I’m really happy there and I’m just kind of going with the flow and I’m happy with it.”