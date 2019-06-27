Former Lyon boss Bruno Genesio has revealed which of his former players is ready to leave the club this summer, as Liverpool and AC Milan circle.

Nabil Fekir looked set to sign for the Reds last summer but the moved collapsed as there were problems with the players medical.

Liverpool went on to win the Champions League and secure a second place finish in the Premier League whilst Fekir only managed none goals in 29 games as the club finished third in Ligue 1 behind PSG and Lille.

The European champions have been linked with another move for the attacking midfielder this summer whilst AC Milan are also thought to want to bring Fekir to the San Siro.

Now, his former manager, Genesio has revealed that it is time for him to leave Lyon for a new challenge.

“I think that he [Fekir] was very frustrated with his cancelled transfer to Liverpool at the beginning of the season,” Genesio told French radio station RMC.

“He made the World Cup, he had some injuries. He certainly did not feel strong enough to take on the role of leader, which he had done the previous season, relaying technical information on the pitch.

“Nabil is coming to the end of a cycle in Lyon. He has experienced a lot of things here.

“I think that he needs a new challenge, to push his limits, and to be self-critical. Because we know, we always need a personal challenge in a career, and to ask questions of ourselves.”

Fekir has 192 appearances for the French side and was made captain in August 2017 after the departure of Maxime Gonalons.

He also picked up a World Cup winners medal at the 2018 World cup in Russia. He has 21 caps and 2 goals for France.

John Barnes, meanwhile, has had his say on Liverpool’s reported interest in Fekir and explained why he does not think the World Cup winner should be targeted.

