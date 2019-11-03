Manchester United will reportedly beat Liverpool to the signing of in-demand RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner in January after it was claimed they had one significant advantage over Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Werner has been the standout performer for Leipzig during their incredible rise in recent times, contributing over 70 goals from his 125 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga high-flyers.

His displays have seen the 23-year-old become the undisputed number one choice at centre-forward for his country, and has attracted interest from all corners of Europe for his signature.

Man Utd and Liverpool have been touted as the likeliest of suitors from the Premier League’s perspective, while reports in the week claimed Klopp’s side have conjured up a clever plan to ensure they win the race for his signature.

However, after the striker enhanced his growing reputation with a stellar hat-trick as Leipzig trounced Mainz 8-0 on Saturday, a report in the Sunday Mirror claims it is actually Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side who are favourites to sign Werner – and for a bargain price.

As per the report, Werner signed a new four-year deal with Leipzig over the summer, but it’s claimed United have learned that in it contains a release clause allowing him to move should any club pay just €30m (£27m).

That fee is well within United’s reach as Solskjaer looks to add more firepower to an attack, which again failed to hit the back of the net during Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

And while it was claimed Liverpool had been favourites to land him, the Mirror claims the competition for places in the Merseysiders’ attack would dissuade him from joining the European champions and that a move to Old Trafford would appeal more given he’d be far more certain of playing first-team football.

And United believe a ‘promise’ of regular starts will help them win the race for the striker and allow Solskjaer to bring in a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

The United manager is also thought to be an admirer of Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez and United are being tipped to also move in for the Argentinian to add more creativity and invention to their attack; that despite his likely €111m asking price.

Solskjaer addressed United’s troubles in front of goal following the loss at the Vitality Stadium and suggested the side may have to find some answers from within.

“To win games, you need to score goals and I’m sure Anthony and Marcus are going to get their share of goals,” said the Norwegian.

“We need more creativity but we’ve got loads of players here in the squad who could create more.

“It’s not just looking outside (in the transfer market), we have to deal with what we have.”

Werner has netted 11 goals in 16 appearances for club and country so far this season after scoring 21 times last time around.