Top Liverpool target urged to reject Klopp and choose Man Utd instead

Yves Bissouma is more likely to choose Manchester United than Liverpool as his next destination, according to one pundit.

Bissouma has been a standout player for Brighton since joining them in 2018. This season in particular, he has cemented his place in the side, making 32 Premier League starts. His form has attracted a number of potential suitors who could offer him a step up.

At the age of 24, Bissouma has shown his potential and could be ready to flourish elsewhere. For example, Liverpool have been strongly linked in recent weeks.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new midfielder as Georginio Wijnaldum approaches the end of his contract. They will need to find someone to replace the Dutchman.

Bissouma is someone who appeals and Jurgen Klopp has reportedly conducted his own research on the player.

However, Liverpool are not the only suitors for the Mali international. Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham have all also been linked.

But another option could be Man Utd, who are looking to find the right balance in midfield.

And it is a move to Old Trafford that would make the most sense for Bissouma, according to Ian Wright.

The former Premier League striker said on Wrighty’s House Podcast (via HITC): “You look at Bissouma and Bissouma is looking at Liverpool, and we know that Liverpool have had their problems this season.

“If you’ve got to choose between Liverpool and Man Utd in the current climate, I’m probably going to go with Man Utd.

“What’s going on at Liverpool is there are a lot of players getting into that 30 age bracket – Van Dijk, Henderson, the three guys up front.

“You think to yourself, yeah Liverpool magnificent what they have done the last couple of years.

“But you look at Man Utd and what Man Utd are on the cusp of doing and it’s a much more attractive proposition right now.

“And I’m not being disrespectful for Liverpool. But where’s the funding?”

Liverpool told to bin off midfielder

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s need for more midfielders might increase if they decide to sell another of their current options.

Pundit Noel Whelan recently said they should think about getting rid of Naby Keita this summer.

“When you’ve had a player that you’ve paid a lot of money for but not had the benefits of them through injury or whatever reason, then you’re better trying to offload the player now,” he told Football Insider.

“He’s been a bigger player this season compared to previous years. You’ve got to take a hit, take a loss, there’s no doubt about that.

“He’s a good age and still has that reputation that means clubs will take a chance on him. It won’t be for what they bought him for but they will recoup some money back, that’s for sure.”

