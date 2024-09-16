Liverpool are reportedly among a number of teams still interested in signing Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi – as they seek a long-term successor for talisman Virgil van Dijk.

Palace rejected three bids from Newcastle United for Guehi this summer, the last of which fell just short of the south London team’s £75 million (€88.9m / $99m) valuation of the centre-back.

While Liverpool decided against moving for the 24-year-old before last month’s transfer deadline, Arne Slot’s team are still keeping tabs on the England international.

According to Fabrizio Romano‘s latest daily briefing, Liverpool are still monitoring the former Chelsea man’s situation – with the defender’s contract at Selhurst Park running until 2026.

However, it is understood they are reluctant to meet Palace’s £75m (€89m / $99m) asking price, but manager Slot is keen on strengthening their backline – and Guehi could be the heir apparent to 33-year-old Van Dijk at Anfield.

The Kop Times adds his old employers Chelsea are keen on re-signing their academy graduate and the Blues included a clause in their deal with Palace back in 2021 granting them matching rights if they agree to let Guehi leave.

But, if Enzo Maresca’s team fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, that would ‘significantly diminish’ their chances of securing a deal for Guehi.

DON’T MISS: Former Chelsea man ready to snub Blues return for ‘more attractive’ offers, with Boehly to blame

Guehi a man in demand

Guehi, who starred for England in their run to the Euro 2024 final this summer, stayed at Palace despite TEAMtalk revealing he had agreed personal terms with Newcastle in August.

Our sources revealed that Manchester United and Arsenal were also keeping tabs on the defender back in April, but Liverpool and Newcastle’s interest was more concrete.

Now that Guehi is staying at Palace until January at the very least, The Daily Mail report that they are expected to ‘begin the dance’ of persuading him to sign a new contract.

The report adds the 6ft player would receive a hefty pay rise and it is likely that a release clause of £60m-70m (€71.2m-€83m) will be inserted into the deal.

However, it is understood Guehi would have reservations about signing an extension, weaking Palace’s hands in the transfer negotiation stakes and potentially allowing the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle and more to secure his services for a mooted fee of around £50m (€59.3m) next summer.

And Manchester City have been credited with interest, too.

READ MORE: Guardiola asks Man City to snatch Liverpool, Newcastle target who’s ‘perfect’ for ‘dominance’

Crystal Palace prevent transfer exodus

Palace finished last season like a house on fire, rocketing up the table to finish 10th after a seven game unbeaten run.

Manager Oliver Glasner’s team were purring as the likes of Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, and Jean-Phillippe Mateta ended the campaign in red-hot form.

However, winger Olise was sold to Bayern Munich for £50.8m (€60m / €66.7m) and key defender Joachim Andersen joined Fulham for a fee in the region of £30m (€35.6m / $39.5m).

Despite Newcastle’s best efforts, Palace held onto Guehi and Eze, Mateta, and Adam Wharton stayed, too. They were able to recruit Eddie Nketiah, Maxence Lacroix, Ismaila Sarr, Chadi Riad, and Daichi Kamada this summer but there is a feeling among fans that some of their top players will be pinched in the next transfer window or two.

Moreover, they are yet to win this season, with the Eagles picking up just two points from their opening four Premier League games as they sit 16th in the table.

They need to replace the goals and assists of Olise and while that will not be easy, they have since been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush as they try to bolster their attacking options.

GO DEEPER: Liverpool interest in versatile midfielder CONFIRMED, as Man Utd blunder begins to look worse and worse

Guehi vs Van Dijk

If Liverpool are serious about replacing Guehi with Van Dijk, with the Netherlands international out of contract next summer, it is worth considering how the pair stack up against one another.

The Dutchman scored two goals and bagged as many assists in 36 Premier League appearances last season, whereas the England ace bagged a solitary goal in 25 matches.

According to FBRef, the veteran had more progressive carries and passes than Guehi – although being in a better, more attacking team helps with that – and he edged him on blocks (47 vs 22).

For dribblers tackled, however, Guehi shaded the 6ft 4in Van Dijk with 14 to 12 and although he won fewer tackles (23 vs 19), he had a better average in that department per 90 minutes.

The former Celtic star did outdo the Palace defender on interceptions made (39 vs 18) and his aerial duel percentage was 81.4 compared to Guehi’s 50, though.

Both are quality operators, but Guehi may have a way to go to get to Van Dijk’s level.