Liverpool target’s agent leaves door open to summer exit

Gabriel Barbosa’s agent has again left open the possibility that the player could leave Inter Milan this summer amid claims he is still a target for Liverpool.

Barbosa moved to the San Siro for a £25million fee after scoring 56 goals in 154 appearances for Santos, but the move to Italy has not gone as expected for the 20-year-old.

A loan move to Liverpool was first mooted back in January and while the player pledged to stay and fight for his place, his time at the club remains shrouded in doubt.

After scoring just once in eight Serie A appearances for Inter, the player has once again been linked with a £25million summer switch to Liverpool – and this time his agent is ruling nothing out.

“Could he leave in June? I don’t know, the future is in God’s hands, not mine,” the player’s agent said in quotes carried by The Sun.

Liverpool are set for a summer overhaul of their squad this summer, with Daniel Sturridge expected to be allowed to leave. The England striker, who has become a bit-part player under Jurgen Klopp this summer, has been linked with AC Milan, PSG and West Ham.

Klopp recently admitting Sturridge’s future would be discussed in the summer and, should he allow him to leave, the Reds will certainly be in the market for reinforcements.

Whether Gabigol remains a target for Klopp remains to be seen, but the fact his agent is leaving the possibility of a move open, Liverpool could be encouraged to make a move.

