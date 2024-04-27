Liverpool tell Chelsea they’ll gladly sign £40m-rated star, with shock Blues sale predicted

What was once an impossible deal to make is now possible

Liverpool have maintained contact with Chelsea over the possibility of signing a £40m-rated star who various sources are now suggesting could be reluctantly sold this summer.

It’s been a dismal campaign from start to finish at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea look certain to miss out on European football altogether while currently sitting ninth in the league. Winning either the League Cup or FA Cup would have provided the Blues with a route into Europe. However, there was more Wembley heartache in the League Cup final and FA Cup semi-final.

Chelsea intend to be active in the transfer market once again this summer. However, to initially balance the books prior to June 30, numerous sources have claimed a quickfire sale or two will be sanctioned.

Chelsea’s transfer model in the Todd Boehly era has relied on generating sizeable fees for homegrown players. The proceeds from those sales represent pure profit on the balance sheet and thus allow Chelsea to splash out big fees on new arrivals.

Lewis Hall will join Newcastle for £28m and the likes of Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja are players Chelsea will explore the sales of too.

Conor Gallagher is another the Blues will entertain bids for if the all-action midfielder doesn’t sign a new contract. Gallagher’s current deal will have just one year left to run come the summer. Tottenham are the primary suitors for the 24-year-old.

Today’s update regards another academy graduate Chelsea would much rather keep in an ideal world – Levi Colwill.

Liverpool in regular contact for Colwill; Blues relax stance?

The 21-year-old hasn’t enjoyed the best of seasons, though aside from Cole Palmer, very few have excelled in west London this term.

Nonetheless, Colwill is regarded highly within the game and is viewed as a potential mainstay in future England teams.

Colwill shone during a loan spell at Brighton in the 2022/23 campaign. The Seagulls attempted to sign Colwill outright and lodged a bid in excess of £30m last summer.

Chelsea – fully aware of the sky high potential Colwill possesses – refused to sell.

Liverpool were another to take note of the left-footed centre-half, though unlike Brighton, did not table a bid.

Nevertheless, a fresh report from TBRFootball has revealed Liverpool did hold talks with Chelsea regarding Colwill last summer and maintained contact through the January window too.

Liverpool will require a replacement for Joel Matip who’ll leave as a free agent this summer. TBRFootball claim the Reds have let Chelsea know they’ll happily snap up Colwill if Chelsea reluctantly decide to cash in.

Colwill was receptive to Liverpool’s advances – report

A £40m valuation is cited, though in reality it’s anticipated Chelsea would seek much more.

In any case, there’s positive news for Liverpool elsewhere in the piece, with the report adding Colwill ‘was open to Liverpool’s advances last summer’ before he ultimately penned fresh terms at Stamford Bridge.

A similar report from Football Insider late last week also suggested Chelsea could cut Colwill loose this summer.

FI stated: ‘Colwill has now joined the likes of Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah in homegrown players who could be moved on at the end of the season.’

