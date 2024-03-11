Liverpool are ready to push for a €120m duo in an effort to lure Xabi Alonso, Man Utd scouts have been dazzled after watching a Dutch star in the flesh, while Chelsea’s top summer target has been cleared to leave with his asking price set.

XABI ALONSO KEEN TO BRING SHAKHTAR MIDFIELDER TO LIVERPOOL

Liverpool are reportedly ready to step up their interest in signing Georgiy Sudakov amid claims the Shakhtar Donetsk star could arrive as Xabi Alonso’s first signing at Anfield.

The Reds are in the hunt for a new manager in succession to Jurgen Klopp and have honed in on Alonso as their number one choice. But persuading Spaniard to quit Bayer Leverkusen for Liverpool will be far from easy given Bayern Munich are also on his trail and that there is a strong chance he could look to remain at the BayArena for at least another season.

But with Liverpool stepping up their quest to appoint Alonso and having reportedly held preliminary talks with his representatives, it’s now claimed they have promised Alonso significant transfer funds to ensure he can maintain the high standards set at Anfield under Klopp and to help him make his own mark on Merseyside.

To that end, it’s reported that Alonso has indicated to Liverpool of the positions he would ideally like to strengthen in, with up to four big-money signings planned in the summer.

To that end, a new midfielder, a centre-half and a versatile full-back are among those identified, while a new attacker will also likely be targeted if Mo Salah moves on.

As far as a new midfielder is concerned, it’s been reported that Alonso has made clear his admiration for Shakhtar star Sudakov, having also placed the 21-year-old on his list of targets for Leverkusen.

The Ukrainian midfielder is regarded as one of European football’s brightest midfield prospects and is likely to be on the move this summer.

Now according to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool’s chances of a deal have escalated after another of his suitors, Barcelona, were forced to drop from the running.

Shakhtar’s price of €50m (£42.6m) is simply too much for them to afford, leaving Liverpool as the favourites for his signature.

Napoli and Juventus are also credited with an interest and Calciomercato are running some quotes over his future.

“Certain,” he replied when asked about potential offers from an Italian side and his prospects of a summer move.

“As I said, the Premier League is an incredible league, but first of all I want to play in one of the top 5 leagues and Italy is no exception in that sense.”

Liverpool also emerge as contenders to sign Diomande

The Reds are also looking to sign a new centre-half this summer to give themselves another quality option alongside Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool have turned to Jarell Quansah on a number of occasions this season and the youngster has not let them down with a series of commanding displays.

But it’s reported the Reds will step up their hunt for another option there, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie also a top target.

However, as part of any arrangement that takes Alonso to Anfield, it’s reported that Leverkusen could insist on a clause that blocks any player from the Bundesliga side following him to Merseyside.

As a result, interest in Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande have intensified as a result.

The 20-year-old Ivorian has enjoyed an outstanding time of things since moving to the Portuguese capital from Midtjylland, where he is now regarded as one of the best young defenders around.

That form has seen the likes of Chelsea, who are especially keen, and Arsenal linked with his services.

However, A Bola now reports Liverpool could step on to the scene and will look to strike a summer deal for his services.

Diomande has a €80m clause in his deal but it’s reported a deal worth €70m (£59.6m) will convince them to sell.

And while little more than transfer speculation at this stage, the €120m (£102.2m) double deal would be a great way to kickstart the Alonso era at Anfield if they can persuade the Spaniard to quit Leverkusen.

MAN UTD CHASE DEAL FOR MILAN STRIKER

Manchester United are to step up the chase to sign AC Milan’s 16-year-old wonderkid Francesco Camarda, with Inter, Juventus, Roma, Tottenham and Arsenal also on the teenage striker’s trail. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

United have also been lifted by the news that Real Madrid are unlikely to trigger the €60m (£51m) asking price for Leny Yoro this summer, leaving the Red Devils as firm favourites for his signature. (Matteo Moretto)

Arsenal are taking close interest in Brazil Under-20 defender Douglas Mendes, who is on the books of Red Bull Salzburg rearguard. (FootballTransfers)

Aston Villa and Newcastle are to rival Tottenham in the chase for Sweden winger Roony Bardghji, who has caught the eye playing for FC Copenhagen this season and having sent scouts to watch the teenager of late. (various)

Chelsea chiefs have travelled to Spain to open talks with Girona manager Michel about succeeding Mauricio Pochettino in the hotseat. Manchester City officials have also earmarked the Spaniard as a potential candidate to one day succeed Pep Guardiola. (AS)

Tottenham are to rival Liverpool and Chelsea in the summer hunt for Nico Williams amid claims the Spain winger is open to leaving Athletic Bilbao and with his release clause set at €50m (£42.6m). (Estadio Deportivo)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to greenlight the £102m signing of Joao Neves from Benfica as a replacement for Casemiro at Manchester United. (various)

CHELSEA TOLD TOP POCHETTINO TARGET CAN LEAVE VALENCIA

Chelsea have been lifted after Mauricio Pochettino’s first-choice to become his new No 1 next season, Giorgi Mamardashvili, has been put up for sale by Valencia. Los Che will reportedly seek a fee of around €30m (£25.6m) for the Georgia international. (AS)

Thomas Tuchel will reject any approach to take charge at Barcelona this summer with the German now prioritising a return to the Premier League after leaving Bayern Munich. (Matteo Moretto)

Adrien Rabiot’s mother and agent has met with Juventus officials once again to try and thrash out a new deal for the France midfielder, with his current arrangement due to expire in the summer and with Tottenham continuing to monitor his situation. (various)

Donny van de Beek WILL return to Manchester United this summer after Eintracht Frankfurt already made the decision not to take up their €10m option to make his loan stay permanent. (various)

Joao Cancelo has made it clear he does not see a future for himself at Manchester City and hopes to sign for Barcelona on a permanent basis this summer. Pep Guardiola’s side are reportedly seeking €25m to €30m (£21.3m to £25.6m) for the Portuguese full-back. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Betis are ready to make a renewed €10m offer to bring former Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos back to the club from Real Madrid in 2024. (Mundo Deportivo)

Mikel Arteta is open to the idea of allowing Jakub Kiwior to depart Arsenal this summer and join AC Milan as long as they agree to mandatory purchase option for the Poland defender. (various)

MAN UTD SCOUTS WOWED AS KOOPMEINERS SCORES TWICE

Manchester United scouts were left hugely impressed after seeing Teun Koopmeiners score twice, including one from a brilliant free-kick routine, while watching Atalanta’s 2-2 draw against Juventus on Sunday. The Dutch midfielder is rated in the €50m (£42.3m) bracket. (Tuttosport)

Tottenham are to step up their interest in Barcelona youngster Dani Rodriguez, with the 18-year-old left winger available on a free transfer this summer. (Estadio Deportivo)

Barcelona have reportedly turned down a €200m (£170m) offer from Paris Saint-Germain for Lamine Yamal as they look to find a replacement for Kylian Mbappe. (Marca)

Luis Enrique has seemingly confirmed Real Madrid target Mbappe’s exit from PSG after admitting he wishes the World Cup winner all the very best for his future after this season. (L’Equipe)

Barcelona are yet to open talks with Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso despite expressing an interest with signing him on a free transfer this summer. (Relevo)

Real Madrid are strongly considering activating the €10m buy option in Iker Bravo’s loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen amid a feeling the teenage striker could thrive under a new coach in their Castilla set-up. (Marca)

Manchester United have a growing belief they can lure Harry Kane back to the Premier League this summer with a journalist tipping them to make a concrete approach for the Bayern Munich striker’s services. (Givemesport)