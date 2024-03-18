Liverpool have opened talks over a €120m duo Xabi Alonso reportedly dreams of signing, Tottenham are prepping a move for a Poland star with 26 goal contributions this season, while Man Utd will move on a player to make room for a former Leeds midfielder.

EDWARDS TO TEMPT ALONSO TO LIVERPOOL WITH CAPTURE OF STAR DUO

Michael Edwards is willing to show Xabi Alonso just how serious they are in trying to lure the Bayer Leverekusen coach to Liverpool this summer after reports claimed they had opened talks over deals for two players worth a combined €120m.

It will be all change at Anfield this summer when Jurgen Klopp makes an emotional farewell after close to nine years at the helm and having earned legendary status on Merseyside.

Top choice to replace him in the hotseat is Alonso but luring him to Liverpool is not proving easy, especially with his focus very firmly fixed on Bayer Leverkusen’s push for a first-ever Bundesliga crown.

There is also the small matter of Bayern Munich rivalling the Reds for the Spaniard, while it’s also suggested Alonso could feel the chance to coach Liverpool coming too soon in his career.

Nonetheless, TEAMtalk has learned that Liverpool have put a three-year deal on the table for Alonso and that is there for him to sign it when he is ready.

And in a further push to show their commitment to him, it’s reported they have now also opened talks over deals for two stars Alonso is desperate to bring to Anfield and whom would be dream first additions as Liverpool manager.

First up, it’s claimed the Reds have opened talks over a deal to sign Lille’s brilliant teenage star Leny Yoro.

He will be allowed to leave the Ligue 1 side this summer after establishing himself as one of the best young defenders in Europe. To that end, Chelsea, Man Utd and Real Madrid have all been linked with his signature.

However, Marca claims Yoro is Alonso’s ‘number one request’ should he take charge at Anfield and that talks have now opened on a possible €60m (£51.4m) deal.

Liverpool open talks over Donyell Malen signing

The Reds have also been linked with Piero Hincapie but it seems Alonso would prefer a move for Yoro over his current Leverkusen star. The France Under-21 international is represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Liverpool are also showing a strong interest in signing Donyell Malen this summer amid claims Borussia Dortmund will look to sell to help fund a move for Jadon Sancho.

The Netherlands winger has managed 13 goals and five assists from 33 appearances this summer and has been reportedly earmarked as a possible Liverpool target for Alonso this summer.

Now Bild claims talks have already been held over the possibility of taking the former PSV man to Anfield – and BVB will not stand in the way of a sale if they can achieve their €60m asking price and with those funds used to try and sign Sancho, currently on loan at the Westfalenstadion – on a permanent basis from Manchester United.

The Reds, meanwhile, see the 25-year-old Malen as a possible successor to Mo Salah on the right wing, with the Egyptian potentially moving on to Saudi Arabia in what will likely be a club-record sale.

And with Edwards well versed at selling assets for the top price, he’s now reportedly outlined that a vast chunk of that windfall will go on attracting two players Alonso would love to work with to Anfield.

Malen, once on the books of Arsenal before moving to PSV, feels he has unfinished business in England and is happy to move to Anfield if the two sides can agree a deal.

ARSENAL RIVAL LIVERPOOL FOR REAL MADRID STAR

Arsenal are ready to rival Liverpool in the pursuit of Brahim Diaz and if Real Madrid give any indication they are willing to sell the former Manchester City prospect. (various)

Marcus Rashford is ready to turn down a possible summer move to PSG, where he has been touted to step into Kylian Mbappe’s sizeable shoes, and instead commit his future to Manchester United. (various)

Barcelona have backed out of the race to sign Amadou Onana after discovering Everton had no intentions of accepting anything less than €60m (£51.4m) for the Belgium international and with that price beyond their means. (Sport)

Aston Villa’s loan man Nicolo Zaniolo is lining up a return to Serie A with Lazio ‘very keen’ on his signature. The Italy playmaker has struggled to make an impact at Villa Park and is keen to leave parent club Galatasaray. (TV Play)

VfB Stuttgart are stepping up their efforts to sign Deniz Undav on a permanent deal from Brighton, with the striker banging in 15 goals and adding seven assists from 25 Bundesliga appearances this season. (Bild)

Arsenal, Man Utd, Tottenham, West Ham and Chelsea are among five Premier League sides keeping a close watch on Lille striker Jonathan David ahead of the summer window. (various)

Tottenham are ready to battle Girona for the signing of promising Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye, who has a huge €400m (£341m) exit clause in his deal but will clearly leave for significantly less this summer. (Sport)

TOTTENHAM PLAN APPROACH TO SIGN POLAND PLAYMAKER

Tottenham are readying an official approach to sign Fenerbahce playmaker Sebastian Szymanski and are willing to spend big to land the Poland playmaker amid claims AC Milan and Napoli are also firm admirers. The Super Lig side are reportedly setting a €30m fee for the player, who has 12 goals and 14 assists from 46 games this season. (Aksam)

Barcelona have made it clear they are unwilling to meet Manchester United’s €60m (£51.4m) asking price for Mason Greenwood after holding talks over a possible swoop this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Djed Spence has hinted at a permanent move to Genoa after declaring himself very happy there following difficult spells on loan at Leeds and with parent club Tottenham. (Tuttosport)

Real Betis are unlikely to spend the €12m required to turn Marc Roca’s loan into a permanent deal and are hoping Leeds are willing to negotiate with the player not having a future at Elland Road. Should Leeds fail to win promotion, Betis do have the option to loan the midfielder for a second season. (Estadio Deportivo)

Manchester City are ready to sanction the sale of Joao Cancelo to Barcelona on a permanent basis and use the funds to sign Las Palmas defender Mika Marmol. (Mateo Moretto)

Barcelona have reportedly told City they will pay them a maximum of €20m (£17.1m) for the Portuguese defender or will back away from a permanent deal. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City are on pole position to sign American wonderkid Cavan Sullivan. Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also keen on the Philadelphia Union prospect. (Fabrizio Romano)

MAN UTD CONFIRM AMRABAAT EXIT; MOVE FOR JUVENTUS STAR INSTEAD

Juventus are to step up their efforts to sign added Fiorentina lynchpin Sofyan Amrabat after a report confirmed Manchester United had confirmed to the player he will not sign in a permanent deal this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

On the flip side, Manchester United interest in signing Juventus’ former Leeds midfielder Weston McKennie is genuine and the Red Devils are making preliminary calls to find out how much a deal would cost. (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter Milan are confident of tying Lautaro Martinez down to a new deal and bring an end to claims of a move to the Premier League with Chelsea and Arsenal among his suitors. (Corriere dello Sport)

The Nerazzurri are also confident of keeping coach Simone Inzaghi amid claims he is on Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd’s watchlist ahead of the summer and with his deal due to expire in summer 2025. (Corriere dello Sport)

Lazio president Claudio Lotito claims new coach Igor Tudor ‘rejected Napoli and Roma’ prior to accepting the job at the Biancocelesti and as a successor to Maurizio Sarri, who suddenly resigned last week. (Il Messaggero)

Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo de Paul has made clear he plans to stay with the club this summer amid claims Juventus are making a move to bring the Argentina star back to Serie A, having previously starred for Udinese. (Mateo Moretto)

Olivier Giroud, 37, is targeting a transfer to Major League Soccer this summer with either Los Angeles or New York when his contract with AC Milan expires at the end of the season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United are best placed to sign Benfica’s young defender Antonio Silva this summer with the Red Devils looking into a possible summer deal for the €100m (£85m) rated star. (various)