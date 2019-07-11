Liverpool the only candidates as €75m star sets sights on England move

Liverpool could be the leading candidates to sign Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi, according to a shock report.

United have been repeatedly linked with a move for Icardi, with Romelu Lukaku possibly heading the other way to San Siro this summer.

Inter director Beppe Marotta recently confirmed that both Icardi and Radja Nainggolan are not in the club’s plans for next season.

“When building a project, you have to find the right profiles,” Marotta told Sky Sport Italia.

“We had the opportunity to speak to the players themselves, with full respect for their contractual situations, but explained the position of the club, which I think is the most important thing.

“Both players know full well they are not part of our plans. That doesn’t mean we doubt their talent or capabilities, as I consider them to be two excellent players.

“It’s one thing to say Icardi is on the market, which we have already confirmed, but quite another to respect contractual obligations. There is an agreement in the contract that the player must be allowed to take part in training and we have no intention of denying him that right.”

The only other options for Icardi at present were seemingly Juventus and Napoli, but the former cannot make a signing until they offload Chelsea loanee Gonzalo Higuain.

However, according to a shock report from 90min (via CaughtOffside), Icardi is now eager for a move to a top six Premier League club – though Liverpool are the only true candidates.

Manchester United and Manchester City are described as ‘wary’ of signing a ‘difficult character with all the baggage he brings’, while Chelsea have a transfer ban until next summer.

Arsenal and Spurs are not believed to be in the market for a centre-forward meanwhile due to the Gunners having Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, plus Harry Kane being a key figure for Tottenham.

Liverpool meanwhile have been linked with a move for a possible upgrade on Roberto Firmino, with Timo Werner mentioned most regularly.

It was recently suggested that Icardi could command a price of around €75million (£66m), though his value has been mentioned as high as €110m.

