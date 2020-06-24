Liverpool deal on the cards as Bayern react to star man’s shock U-turn

Bayern Munich chiefs have discussed Liverpool’s interest in Thiago Alcantara after he pulled the plug on a contract extension, according to a report.

The midfielder is one of several serial winners in Bayern’s squad, picking up 13 major honours since his 2013 move.

Indeed this season, he has continued to be key, making 35 appearances for the reigning German champions.

However, his contract – last renewed in 2017 – ends next summer and SPORTbild says Bayern have held initial talks over another deal.

Thiago had a meeting with club officials last month and the club had resolved “all key points” surrounding an extension.

In a “surprising” U-turn, however, Thiago then decided to back away and make public his desire to leave.

The newspaper says that at 29, he is approaching perhaps the last opportunity to seek an exciting new experience at a top club.

And while there have been no offers as yet, Bayern are reportedly aware of interest from Liverpool in the midfielder.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a firm admirer of Thiago’s and recognises his side’s need for another midfielder.

As such, Bayern officials are discussing Liverpool as a potential next destination for the 32-time Spain international.

ATTACKERS ALSO NEEDED AT LIVERPOOL?

Liverpool have a depth of midfield options, including captain Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum.

However in attack, they are short of solid options behind their famed front three.

Divock Origi showed his ability to produce vital moments in key games last season, but his long-term suitability is in question.

Meanwhile, Xherdan Shaqiri has barely featured for Klopp this season.

And former Liverpool striker John Aldridge says he would be “surprised” if the club do not sign another attacker.

The Reds pulled the plug on a deal for Timo Werner, owing to his £50million release clause.

