Liverpool threatened as Tottenham, Newcastle join race for Arne Slot favourite

It is no longer guaranteed that Lutsharel Geertruida will join Liverpool if he moves to England this summer, as Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are among three Premier League rivals who have joined the chase for him, as per reports.

Geertruida has been on Feyenoord’s books ever since he was a teenager and has so far made 198 appearances for the Dutch outfit, chipping in with 24 goals and 11 assists from either right-back, defensive midfield or central defence. The versatile star has taken his game to the next level since Arne Slot became Feyenoord boss in July 2021.

During the 2022-23 season, Geertruida played a crucial role in Feyenoord ending their six-year wait for the Eredivisie title, playing 30 league games and even captaining the club against AZ Alkmaar.

The 23-year-old has had an even better campaign in 2023-24, though Feyenoord ultimately lost out on the Dutch title to a brilliant PSV side.

DON’T MISS: Who is Lutsharel Geertruida? The versatile Liverpool target tipped to follow Arne Slot to Anfield

Ever since Slot was announced as Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Liverpool, a number of Feyenoord stars have been tipped to follow him to Anfield, and that includes Geertruida.

Geertruida’s capture would make sense for Liverpool as he could fill the right-back position, allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to finally move into midfield on a permanent basis.

Geertruida has done little to quash rumours of a move to Liverpool, having been seen watching their game against West Ham United on April 27, which ended in a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

Slot would love the Netherlands star to follow him to Merseyside, but that transfer has now come under threat. According to reports in Geertruida’s home country, several of Liverpool’s Prem competitors have set their sights on the full-back, too.

Liverpool transfers: Lutsharel Geertruida becomes hot property

Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham are all big fans of Geertruida and could soon open talks with Feyenoord to leave Slot stunned.

Geertruida has previously come close to joining RB Leipzig, and clubs outside of England remain keen on him. But given the money available to Prem clubs, the reports state that it is hard to see him going anywhere else if he departs Feyenoord.

Geertruida is aware of the growing interest in his services and is unlikely to pen a new Feyenoord contract as a result. With the player’s current terms due to expire in June 2025, this means Feyenoord will have to sell this summer to prevent him from departing on a free transfer next year.

Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham will have to wait before initiating talks with Geertruida and his camp, however. That is because he is currently focused on shining for the Netherlands at this summer’s European Championship.

READ MORE – Liverpool full-back targets: Every RB and LB linked as Reds prepare to reinforce defence