Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool plot thrilling €100m double deal to kickstart Slot era in style; Man Utd exit talks ‘underway’

Liverpool are hoping to bolster Arne Slot’s squad with two arrivals from Germany, Manchester United have begun talks over a player’s exit, while Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk includes Aston Villa battling West Ham United for a striker.

LIVERPOOL IN FOR TWO STARS

Slot could be able to rely on two new players for Liverpool next season, as the Reds are chasing Piero Hincapie and another Bundesliga star, according to reports.

Slot will soon arrive at Anfield as he looks to continue the amazing work Jurgen Klopp has done on Merseyside over the last nine years.

Slot has told those above him at Liverpool that he wants the club to bring in a new left-sided centre-half amid uncertainty over the future of captain Virgil van Dijk, who will soon enter the final 12 months of his contract.

Liverpool could also do with adding another defender to their ranks as Joel Matip will soon leave on a free transfer, while there have been some question marks over the form of Van Dijk’s centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate.

In recent months, Liverpool have been backed to haunt former managerial target Xabi Alonso by raiding Bayer Leverkusen for Hincapie.

The left-footed centre-half made 43 appearances during Leverkusen’s unprecedented campaign, helping Alonso’s side go unbeaten on their way to the Bundesliga title, while also winning the German Cup and reaching the Europa League final.

Hincapie has earned admirers at Liverpool as he is not only comfortable playing out from the back but is also solid defensively, specialising in tackles and aerial duels.

Liverpool transfers: Piero Hincapie on shortlist

According to reporter Christian Martin, Liverpool remain firmly on Hincapie’s trail and plan on making a €50million (£42.5m) bid for him this summer.

As Leverkusen ideally want to keep their history-making squad together, they will hold out for €60m (£51m) before letting the 22-year-old.

It will therefore be up to Liverpool to decide whether Hincapie is worth that much. But given how much the Ecuadorian has impressed Liverpool scouts, it would not be a huge surprise if the Merseyside giants paid big money to land him.

Hincapie is not the only Ecuador international Liverpool are interested in, as they are also on the hunt to sign fellow defender Willian Pacho.

Pacho, also 22, has thrived while making 44 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt this term. The centre-back has also been linked with Arsenal, but Martin states that Liverpool are now more likely to submit a proposal for him.

Pacho is rated at around the €50m (£42.5m) mark, setting up a potential €100m (£85m) double deal for Liverpool.

Hincapie and Pacho are both left-footed, which is interesting, but either would be comfortable playing as a right-sided centre-half if needed.

Signing both Hincapie and Pacho would help Liverpool prepare for life after influential star Van Dijk, while also putting Konate under serious pressure to get back to his best form.

Although, it must be noted that such a move could impact the development of rising star Jarell Quansah.

ASTON VILLA, WEST HAM BOTH WANT SAME PLAYER

Aston Villa have joined West Ham in the race for striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who played under new Irons boss Julen Lopetegui at Sevilla. (Vamos Mi Sevilla FC)

Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray are likely to leave Leeds United after the club failed to gain promotion back to the Premier League. (Fabrizio Romano)

Leeds’ Brenden Aaronson, meanwhile, could re-join Union Berlin on loan, despite his early struggles in Germany. (Bild)

New Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes will help the club move into pole position for Man Utd and Tottenham target Ederson, who plays for Atalanta. (Calciomercato)

Kylian Mbappe has admitted he supported AC Milan growing up, kickstarting rumours he might join the Italian giants in the future if he ever leaves Real Madrid. (Sky Italia)

MAN UTD IN DISCUSSIONS WITH INTER

Talks between Man Utd and Inter Milan are ‘underway’, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka potentially moving to the Serie A club in a cut-price deal worth just €12m (£10m). (Tuttomercatoweb)

The agent of Malmo boss Henrik Rydstrom ‘is not surprised’ his client has been tipped to replace Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton, but the 48-year-old is ‘focused’ on his current club. (Fotbollskanalen)

Man Utd will try to sign Dutch ace Xavi Simons on loan from Paris Saint-Germain before Barcelona snare him. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barca are unsure about pressing ahead with their move for Joshua Kimmich amid concerns the Bayern Munich star might cause friction in the dressing room. (Catalunya Radio)

Liverpool have once again been linked with Porto’s Argentine midfielder Alan Varela, who is rated at £60m. (Deportes 24)

CHELSEA TO RIVAL NEWCASTLE, WOLVES FOR KEEPER

Chelsea, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have all converged on Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen. (Nacho Sanchis)

Former Chelsea, Milan and Netherlands star Ruud Gullit has criticised the Blues for sacking Mauricio Pochettino, saying the club is run ‘like a business model’. (Rondo)

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are ready to launch an ‘official offer’ to beat Man Utd in the chase for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee. (Tuttosport)

Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo has admitted he is yet to speak with the club’s new boss, Slot. Although, Gakpo thinks his ‘high pressure’ style of play will be similar to Klopp’s. (Voetbal International)

Under-fire Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag has been branded ‘jealous’ after complaining that Slot’s Feyenoord team has been overhyped in recent seasons. (AD)