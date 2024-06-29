Manchester United face strong new competition for the signing of Manuel Ugarte after his agent revealed Liverpool were also in the mix for his signature and amid claims that PSG have named the price they would like to receive for the Uruguay midfielder.

The Red Devils are looking to kickstart their summer transfer business with Sir Jim Ratcliffe now holding sporting control at Old Trafford and looking to bring in at least four new signings to help transform their fortunes. However, with Manchester United looking to stay on the right side of the Premier League’s strict new FFP regulations, the Red Devils will be running a tight ship as far as spending is concerned.

To that end, Ratcliffe has already allowed Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial to leave at the ends of their contracts, saving United a hefty £590,000 a week in wages combined. And if Casemiro also ends up departing, United will have spared themselves a mammoth £43.68m a year in salaries.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Man Utd midfield targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

Any money saved, however, will be reinvested and TEAMtalk understands United are looking to bring in a minimum three new signings with a centre-half, midfielder and striker seen as essential and a right-sided attacker also a desireable.

Their top central defender target is Jarrad Branthwaite and a fresh report on Saturday gave United renewed optimism that a deal for the Everton star can be agreed, after confirmation that the 21-year-old is keen on making the move.

However, in recent days the signing that has looked the nearest for United has been in midfield after the Red Devils launched an opening offer for PSG star Ugarte.

PSG willing to cash in on Ugarte as price point is named

The Uruguayan midfielder only moved to the Parc des Princes last summer in a €60m (£51m) move from Sporting Lisbon and became a fixture in their team making 37 appearances across all competitions.

However, reports in France claim boss Luis Enrique has been largely disappointed by Ugarte and is now willing to move him on this summer.

United have been made aware of that desire to cash in and have launched an opening offer of €35m (£29.7m) which has promptly been rejected by PSG.

That said, hope is growing for United that a deal is there to be done, with a promiment South American journalist Diego Munoz claiming Ugarte would “love” to make the move to Old Trafford and that he sees Man Utd as an ‘ideal next destination’.

PSG for their part are understood to be looking to claw back their initial investment for the 23-year-old, meaning United have some way to go before matching that €60m valuation.

However, there is some belief that a compromise deal could be reached with United hopeful PSG could accept a reduction on that and an agreement of around €50m (£42.3m) may be reached.

Enrique’s apparent desire to move Ugarte on appears strange with the player winning a colossal 3.9 tackles per game in Ligue 1 last season. While also averaging two ball carries per 90 too, Erik Ten Hag is understood to have made the 23-year-old his No 1 target this summer with the 18-times capped star seen as an ideal midfield foil for Kobbie Mainoo.

Liverpool ready to gatecrash Man Utd move for Ugarte

United, though, may not have things all their own way and now Liverpool have been touted as a potential destination for the South American too.

New Anfield boss Arne Slot is understood to have identified the Reds’ failure to properly replace Fabinho in defensive midfield last summer as an area of weakness and an issue they need to fix this transfer window.

And with Ugarte one of the best around and seemingly up for grabs, it comes as no surprise to see Liverpool now also being linked with his signature.

READ NEXT ➡️ Liverpool blitz Barcelona for superb midfielder coup with two more to follow

Indeed, with the player currently on Copa America duty with another Liverpool man in Darwin Nunez, his agent has name-dropped the Merseysiders as one of the contenders for his client’s signature this summer.

Jorge Chijane, speaking to O Jogo, suggests a move does look to be on the cards this summer, stating: “Liverpool? There is a lot of talk, but it is not the only club, there are others.”

Indicating a move could be on the cards, he added: “There are many possibilities on the table… It’s almost certain that he won’t stay, it’s sure he’ll leave. I believe the situation will be resolved.”

Ugarte is contracted to PSG until 2028 and is understood to be earning €10m a year in the French captial, which equates to some £160,000 a week.