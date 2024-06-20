Liverpool are looking to beat Tottenham to a top Italy defender, but a Real Madrid attacker is heading elsewhere, a Juventus star has made a move to Man Utd his top priority, while Chelsea are watching two goalkeepers with a major bid in the works.

SLOT URGES LIVERPOOL TO BEAT TOTTENHAM TO ITALY DEFENDER

Liverpool are ready to make a move to sign stylish Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori this summer – and how much they will need to pay to sign the Euro 2024 star has come to light.

A new era on Merseyside is now officially underway with Arne Slot beginning work as Liverpool manager and stepping into the sizeable shoes of Jurgen Klopp, who departed at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

And the Dutchman is keen to make his mark at Anfield, having identified at least two signings he believes can help take the club to the next level and close the gap on Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk understands that the two positions the Reds will focus on this summer are a new centre-half and a defensive midfielder. A new goalkeeper – possibly to replace Caoimhin Kelleher if the Irishman secures a move away – and another forward, if Luis Diaz departs, could also be sought.

However, the primary objective for Slot is to sign a new centre-half with Joel Matip departing at the season’s end and with club captain Virgil van Dijk turning 33 this summer.

Van Dijk enjoyed a brilliant season last time out, but the Reds cannot halt old father time and know he will one day need replacing.

The Reds have looked long and hard at a deal for Lille’s Leny Yoro and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the teenager is high on their list of summer priorities.

However, it is Real Madrid who hold the upper hand, having already agreed personal terms for his signing – leaving Liverpool to look elsewhere.

Liverpool transfers: How much will Calafiori cost?

To that end, reports in Italy claim the Reds have emerged as serious contenders to sign Bologna defender Calafiori.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a superb season for La Rossa, who finished fifth in Serie A and booked a place in next season’s expanded Champions League.

That form has alerted a string of admirers, with Juventus and Tottenham thought to be right at the front of the queue.

His form has also seen the centre-half rewarded with Italy recognition and his performance for the Azzurri in their Euro 2024 opener against Albania has earned Calafiori rave reviews.

“If I have to compare the Bologna defender to a player from the past, the first thought goes to a young Sergio Ramos,” former England coach Fabio Capello wrote in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“In 2006/07, in my second stint on the Real Madrid bench, I coached the Spaniard, who had arrived the previous season from Sevilla.

“Calafiori, just like Ramos, transformed from a full-back into a centre-back. And I can assure you that Sergio Ramos, as nasty as we remember him now, became that way over time.”

With a move away from Bologna now expected, Juventus are right at the front of the queue for his signature – an obvious move given his coach at Bologna, Thiago Motta, has also just joined the Old Lady.

However, they can only go as high as €25m (£21.1m), with Bologna valuing the player at nearer the €40m (£33.8m) mark.

Spurs have been sniffing around but it’s now claimed Liverpool are set to thunder in and seal the signing of the 22-year-old, having made it clear they would have no issues meeting his asking price.

One of the rare left-footed centre-halves around, the stylish star would be an ideal first signing for Slot.

Liverpool to miss out on Arda Guler loan

Liverpool, meanwhile, look set to miss out on the signing of another Euro 2024 star in Arda Guler.

The Turkey teenager has thrust his way into the spotlight at Real Madrid, scoring six times in 12 outings as Carlo Ancelotti’s side won LaLiga and the Champions League.

That form has carried on to the international arena, with the 19-year-old announcing himself on the world stage with a breathtaking curling finish in Turkey’s 3-1 win over Georgia in their opening Euro 2024 fixture.

Now reports in Spain claim Real are ready to loan Guler out for the season to allow him to develop at a faster speed.

Liverpool are among those to have been linked, especially if Diaz departs, though Real would prefer the player to remain in LaLiga.

As a result, it is Real Sociedad who are seen as the side most likely to sign Guler on a temporary basis, with their LaLiga rivals showing fine recent pedigree in developing their young stars, with both Martin Odegaard and Takefusa Kubo two recent obvious examples.

Now Sport claims a repeat is on the cards with Guler with talks expected later in the summer over a possible season-loan loan.

Guler faces a tough battle for selection at the Bernabeu with Kylian Mbappe and Endrick both arriving this summer and adding to the incredibly stiff competition for a place in their side.

LIVERPOOL TO OFFLOAD KLOPP FAVOURITE FOR €50M

Liverpool will demand just €50m (£42.2m) for the exit of Luis Diaz this summer with the Colombia winger – and Barcelona target – likely to become the first high-profile casualty of the Arne Slot reign. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea have seen THREE offers for Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion rejected – with their latest bid topping €50m (£42.2m) including add-ons for the 20-year-old star who is yet to play a single minute for the Rojoblancos. (various)

Manchester United will be beaten by Inter Milan to the signing of Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez, with a deal worth €15m cash and midfielder Gaetano Oristanio heading on loan the other way close to being finalised. (Sky Italia)

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente is in talks to sign for Roma for a third spell on loan after spending the last 18 months in the Italian capital. The 30-year-old would, however, prefer to make the move permanent. (Corriere della Sera)

Tottenham are battling with Brighton and Hove Albion to secure the signing of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. The 23-year-old made 14 appearances for the club in La Liga 2 this season, conceding seven goals and keeping eight clean sheets. (AS)

Burnley still hope to appoint Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new manager, though the former PSV Eindhoven boss also has other irons in the fire and will take his time before finalising his decision. (Dagblad)

Barcelona have met with the agent of Spain winger Dani Olmo – and could look to meet the €60m exit clause in his RB Leipzig contract. The likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are among those also keen. (Sport)

Nico Williams continues to hold out for a move to Barcelona this summer, despite interest from Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa in the Athletic Bilbao winger, who has a €50m (£42.2m) exit clause in his deal. (various)

Liverpool are battling Real Madrid to sign Leny Yoro from Lille and still have a confidence they can win the race for his signature despite claims Los Blancos have already agreed personal terms with the teenager. (Fabrizio Romano)

CHELSEA SEND SCOUTS TO CHECK ON TWO EURO 2024 GOALKEEPERS

Chelsea are sending scouts to check on two goalkeepers at Euro 2024 – with Porto’s Portugal No 1 Diogo Costa and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak of Slovenia the two stoppers under consideration. (Caught Offside)

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentacur is on Galatasaray’s wanted list this summer, though the Turkish champions accept a deal will be tricky to pull off. Gala’s Uruguayan duo of Fernando Muslera and Lucas Torreira could, however, help persuade their compatriot to quit the north London side. (various)

Aston Villa are in talks to offload wing-back Matty Cash to AC Milan – and hope to use the funds towards the signing of Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries, who can leave this summer for a fee of around €30m (Sky Italia)

Former Chelsea loanee Saul Niguez has been told to find a new club by Atletico Madrid, with Diego Simeone desperate to bring in Real Sociedad star Mikel Moreno as his replacement. (AS)

Inter Milan director Dario Baccin was in attendance for Switzerland’s Euro 2024 game against Scotland on Wednesday evening with Bologna forward Dan Ndoye the subject of his attention. (Sky Italia)

Barcelona have been issued with a come-and-get-me plea by Villarreal winger Alex Baena, who claims their style of play suits him and that he’d love to make a move to the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United have officially opened talks with Lazio over a deal for Mason Greenwood worth around €35m (£30m), though the 22-year-old still prefers to remain in Spain and could yet push to sign for Valencia instead. Juventus and Napoli are also considering moves for the one-time capped England man. (various)

Manchester United have made an official move to try and sign Lille striker Jonathan David with the Canada frontman’s deal expiring next year and amid claims he could be sold for as little as €40m. (iNews)

JUVENTUS STAR DESPERATE TO MAKE MAN UTD MOVE

Manchester United have been given the green light to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot – by the player himself – after he made it clear he wants to wait for an offer to arrive from the Red Devils before committing to a new deal with the Bianconeri – or with any other club. (Tuttosport)

Tottenham are in contact with former Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani over a deal to sign Sampdoria’s promising 17-year-old centre-half Giovanni Leoni. Inter Milan, Napoli and Juventus are also keen. (La Repubblica)

Newcastle are at the front of the queue to sign Juventus defender Dean Huijsen, with the Spain U21 international also on Liverpool and Tottenham’s radars this summer. (Tuttosport)

Ajax are set to finalise their offer to sign former Man Utd loanee Wout Weghorst with the Netherlands striker determined to leave Burnley for good. (De Telegraaf)

Ipswich Town have seen a club-record offer worth €25m (£21.1m) offer for Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis rejected. Lazio and Genoa are also keen on the Greece international. (Sport24)

Juventus have told former Everton forward Moise Kean to find himself another club with Fiorentina and Bologna among those keen, while clubs in the Saudi Pro League are also readying an approach. (SportItalia)

Atletico Madrid have submitted an opening offer worth €20m for Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand, though their LaLiga rivals value the centre-half at double that fee. (various)

Aston Villa are considering a new swap proposal from Juventus for Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz with the Bianconeri now prepared to offer Enzo Barrenechea alongside Samuel Iling-Junior as an alternative to Weston McKennie, who has rejected the move. (Fabrizio Romano)