Liverpool tie Alexander-Arnold back-up to new deal ahead of big season

Liverpool have announced that 18-year-old Conor Bradley has signed a new long-term deal with the club.

The teenager is tipped to have a breakthrough campaign next season and follow in the footsteps of several academy graduates.

The defender will become Trent Alexander-Arnold’s primary back-up should Neco Williams make an Anfield exit this summer.

Bradley joined the Reds youth set-up from Northern Irish club Dungannon United in 2019.

He has been exciting many in the Liverpool academy in his two years at the club, and is now a regular in their under-23 side.

Despite being yet to make a senior appearance, Bradley has already made his international debut. He came on as a late substitute in Northern Ireland’s 3-0 friendly win over Malta in May.

As well as making the step up to Liverpool’s under-23 squad, Bradley was a key cog in the club’s under-18 side making it to the FA Youth Cup final last season.

July 27 Transfer Chatter - Werner to Bayern, Man Utd want to buy Niguez and sell Martial Chelsea's Timo Werner is being linked with a move to Bayern Munich, Man Utd are confident of signing Saul Niguez and are looking to sell Anthony Martial.

As a result of his eye-catching performances, the youngster was selected for Jurgen Klopp’s pre-season squad in Austria.

Bradley signed his first professional contract last year, which was binding for three years. Liverpool have not disclosed the length of his new deal.

Liverpool walk away from transformative deal over risky transfer complication

Williams hints at preferred future

Williams, who is currently ahead of Bradley in the right-back pecking order, has been tipped to leave Anfield this summer.

The 20-year-old had a tough Euro 2020 with Wales as they reached the Last 16. He returned to his club employers to feature in a friendly against Mainz on Friday.

Liverpool were reportedly mulling over whether to cash in for the full-back but Williams seems to want to fight with Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson for his spot.

Speaking to the club’s website he said: “I’m feeling good, I’m feeling fit. I got a nice little break off after the Euros but on my break I was working hard and staying fit.

“I’m just looking forward to what’s to come now. Every season you play it only gets bigger and bigger.

“Last season was good for me, I’m getting the minutes in and getting the game time.

“Hopefully this season I can play a bit more, keep working hard and keep pushing Trent and Robbo, and hopefully get some game time.”

Williams has played 25 first team games for Liverpool, to date.