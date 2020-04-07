Inter Milan’s late effort to pinch Timo Werner from under the noses from Liverpool has been met with resistance after the Italians were told the German’s move to Liverpool was ‘all-but complete’.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Werner in recent months, with reports suggesting that he has a release clause in his contract that expires this month.

Indeed, Werner has made no attempts to shy away from the speculation, first revealing his admiration for the European champions before admitting that Manchester United could be an ideal next destination.

More recent reports indicated that should Liverpool sign Werner in the summer, they could loan him back to Leipzig next season before integrating him into the team.

Werner was typically lively for Leipzig as they eliminated Tottenham with ease in the Champions League; the striker grabbing his 12th assist of the season as the Bundesliga side eased to a 4-0 aggregate success.

And it is those kind of performances that mark him out as an outstanding centre forward with his record in all competitions this season standing at 27 goals in 36 matches.

However, it seems Liverpool aren’t alone in their admiration for Werner; a report earlier this week stated Bayern Munich were also ready to enter negotiations to sign him, with a former Manchester United forward advising him to snub the Merseysiders and stay in Germany.

And now reports in Spain claim Inter Milan have also made an 11th-hour to beat Liverpool to his signature, with Antonio Conte’s side on the lookout for an attacker to replace Lautaro Martinez.

As per Sport, Inter asked Leipzig about Werner after accepting they face an impossible fight to retain the services of Argentine superstar Martinez this summer. The forward, who has a €111m exit clause in his contract, is keen to join Barcelona, while Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid are said to be lurking in the background and waiting to pounce.

As such, the Spanish paper, via Sport Witness, claim Conte’s men asked Leipzig about Werner, only to be informed he’s ‘already very close’ to joining Liverpool and that they had little chance of nipping in ahead of the reigning European champions to sign him.

It’s claimed the news has come as a blow to Inter, who had wanted to secure a replacement for Martinez before sanctioning his exit and, as per the report, Inter are now once again exploring the possibility of landing Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Olivier Giroud of Chelsea.

But for Liverpool, the news will only enhance the theories suggesting Werner will join them when the window opens with his clause allowing him to leave Leipzig for just €60m.

Werner teammate talks up striker’s abilities

One man who fully appreciates Werner’s qualities are his Leipzig teammate Tyler Adams, who has waxed lyrical about the striker and outlined the qualities that make him a top transfer target for Jurgen Klopp.

USA midfielder Adams, can fully understand exactly why some of European football’s premier sides are chasing Werner and says he can comfortably hold his own with one of the big boys.

“It’s hard to say one thing,” Adams told ESPN FC when asked to identify Werner’s best qualities.

“People are often focused not just on his goalscoring ability but how fast he is, he’s absolutely rapid.

“That’s not one of the qualities that sticks out the most.

“The quality that sticks out the most is how many ways he’s able to score.

“He can score from the left, the right, centrally, we played him as a number ten and he was running out of the midfield and scoring goals.”

Adams, who has played with Werner for three seasons now, then described his teammate in an amusing way, adding: “There’s just so many roles you can fit him in, that’s what makes him such a unique piece.

“If you’re able to score in that many different ways, you’ll be able to play at the highest level for a really long time, [for] the biggest clubs in the world, the national team.

“He’s a pleasure to play with. It makes it easy playing as a midfielder knowing you can play the ball over the top and he’ll catch it no matter what.

“He’s a great guy and a great player.”

Werner might not be the only high-profile arrival at Anfield this summer either, with reports in Spain claiming the Reds were ready to ‘cast the net’ in an attempt to lure a €70m Sevilla man to Merseyside.